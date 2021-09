Mastercard is facing the UK’s biggest class action trial over its payment fees after a court approved a £10bn lawsuit on behalf of 46 million consumers.The Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), which previously rejected the lawsuit, on Wednesday authorised the landmark case, brought by former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks.It is alleged Mastercard charged excessive “interchange” fees – the fees retailers pay credit card companies when consumers use a card to shop – between May 1992 and June 2008 and that those fees were passed on to consumers as retailers raised prices.Mr Merricks’s case is being brought on behalf of all people...