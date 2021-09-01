Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Standardized Testing Show Pandemic Setbacks

Posted by 
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J7IKe_0bjTMOn200

LANSING, Mich (AP) — Michigan standardized test results released Tuesday showed gaps in students’ learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, with state education officials noting lower than usual participation rates.

Children in third to eighth grade and 11th grade take the M-STEP test. All grades saw a decline in the percentage of students testing proficient or better in math from 2019 to 2021. Sixth-graders saw the biggest drop at 6.5% less students testing proficient or better in math.

A similar decline was seen in social studies. Students in third through seventh grades saw a decline in English language arts scores, while eighth and 11th grade saw improvements.

The state Department of Education noted that participation in different subjects in the M-STEP ranged from 64% to 72%, making comparisons to previous years tricky.

Michigan schools administered the M-STEP test in-person this spring after the U.S. Department of Education declined to waive testing requirements for the 2020-21 school year, as it did for the 2019-20 school year.

Schools in wealthier districts with the resources to offer more in-person instruction and accommodate a safer in-person test-taking experience were more likely to have higher testing participation. The Michigan Department of Education asserts that groups of students who are historically lower achieving did not have the opportunity to participate at the same rates as some groups of historically higher achieving students.

“The 2020-21 school year was such an uneven year with high health risks for students and staff, inconsistent technology, and variations in teaching and learning across the state,” State Superintendent Michael Rice said in a news release. “Any analysis of M-STEP results must factor in low participation rates in state testing.”

Michigan took steps to reduce inequalities between school districts by creating a 2022 state budget allocation of $17.1 billion that aims to create more equality in per-student funding between school districts.

Also Tuesday, Michigan State University’s Education Policy Innovation Collaborative released a report on benchmark data, but also provided insight on the M-STEP test. According to the report, third graders — who are subject to a state law that requires schools to identify those within that grade with reading and writing struggles — saw a significant decline in participation.

The report says 96.5% of third graders took the M-STEP English language arts portion for the 2018-19 school year, while only 71.2% took it for the 2020-2021 academic year. Black students were the least likely demographic to take that portion of the M-STEP, the report said.

Also, economically disadvantaged students were less likely to participate than their non-economically challenged peers, the report said.

© 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 1

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reading And Writing#Setbacks#Standardized Test#Ap#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 6,313 New COVID-19 Cases, 29 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 6,313 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 29 deaths Tuesday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 961,953 and 20,396 deaths as of Sept. 7. Tuesday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed...
Lansing, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Whitmer Urges GOP Lawmakers To Repeal ‘Arcane’ Abortion Ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday urged the Republican-controlled Legislature to repeal a 90-year-old law that criminalized abortion in Michigan, warning that the U.S. Supreme Court may overturn women’s constitutional right to abortion. GOP legislative leaders were not immediately available to comment. But they oppose abortion...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

DPD 6th Precinct Greets Students On First Day Back To School

(CBS DETROIT)– Things are settled down Tuesday afternoon at Carver STEM Academy on Detroit’s westside, but early this morning there was a celebration as students and staff returned back to school. Dancing along to the theme song “Ain’t No Stopping,” for this school year at Carver STEM Academy, the staff...
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

Federal Courthouses In Eastern Michigan Reopening Tuesday

DETROIT (AP) — Five federal courthouses in eastern Michigan will fully reopen Tuesday for the first time since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in March 2020. Lawyers, news reporters, jurors, and court spectators will be required to answer questions about their health and have their temperature checked at courthouse entrances. Masks will be required.
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

More Michigan Counties Order Masks Inside Schools

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Ingham and Washtenaw counties on Thursday ordered that masks be worn inside all schools and other educational settings, becoming the latest counties to mandate face coverings amid Michigan’s fourth surge of COVID-19 cases. Many K-12 districts in the Lansing area had already required masks at the...
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

Judge Blocks Western Michigan’s Vaccine Mandate For Athletes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A federal judge on Aug. 31 blocked Western Michigan University from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement against four female soccer players, ruling they are likely to prevail on claims it violates their constitutional religious rights. District Judge Paul Maloney in Grand Rapids, however, denied a motion...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Faculty On Strike During Opening Day At Oakland University

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (AP) — The first day of classes at Oakland University in suburban Detroit started Thursday, Sept. 2, with a strike by professors. “Oakland is using the pandemic as a pretext to cut faculty compensation and exert control over academic programs. … The money is there to fairly compensate faculty,” union president Karen Miller said.
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

Athletes, Worker Sue Over Vaccine Rules At Michigan Colleges

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Four female soccer players at Western Michigan University challenged the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement for athletes Monday, saying it violates their Christian beliefs. The lawsuit came days after a Michigan State University employee sued to block its mandate, which is broader and applies to all students,...
Lansing, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Legislature Seeks To Limit Whitmer’s Use Of Alert System

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature want to limit Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s ability to send statewide emergency alerts to wireless devices and broadcast stations except for “immediate” threats. The Democratic governor’s administration used the public alert system a few times early in the coronavirus pandemic to...
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

GOP Launches Ballot Drive To Tighten Michigan Voting Laws

ANSING, Mich. (AP) — Republicans on Monday announced a ballot drive to tighten Michigan’s voting and election laws, backing a maneuver that would let GOP lawmakers enact the changes without Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s signature. The step, which had been signaled for months, was decried by Democrats and voting-rights advocates. The...
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

(CBS Philadelphia) — COVID initially shut down the economy almost a year and a half ago. The pandemic continues to this day, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise threatens to put a damper on improving economic conditions. Some people have yet to experience any real recovery in their own lives. Unemployment still surpasses pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ends on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check could help those in need. A few states have recognized that need for additional stimulus and stepped up with additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provide that help on a national level?
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Detroit Centers, Churches Open As Sites For Vaccine Boosters

DETROIT (AP) — Some community centers and churches in Detroit will be used as sites for immunocompromised residents seeking a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mayor Mike Duggan said Thursday that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available as boosters at 10 locations for walk-ins or people scheduling appointments.

Comments / 0

Community Policy