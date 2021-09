UPDATE: CBS3 spoke with Maki after Tuesday’s vote. She said she’s excited to serve her community. “I’ve lived here… almost all my life, and so to be able to serve in this role particularly which combines my love of the law and my love of this whole region is a dream come true,” said Maki, adding, “It’s a dream come true and so I can’t be more excited to take on this role when county attorney Rubin retires. I just can’t wait to get to work.”