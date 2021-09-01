Cancel
Hades Dominated First Global Game Industry Awards

Cover picture for the articleThe gaming industry has tons of award-giving bodies. We have The Game Awards, G.A.N.G. Awards, and D.I.C.E. Awards, to name a few. Now, you can add one more to the list. Just less than a week ago, the very first Global Game Industry Awards took place. The event was hosted by the International Game Developers Association (IGDA).

