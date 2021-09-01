Rollick and Synchrony Expand Powersports Financing Partnership Nationwide

Duda adds the UserWay accessibility widget to its app store, ensuring website professionals can keep sites accessible and user-friendly for people with disabilities. UserWay, the leading web accessibility company, and Duda, a professional website building platform, announced today the addition of the UserWay AI-Powered Accessibility Widget to the Duda app store. The UserWay widget can alter any website to make it accessible and ADA compliant by modifying both elements on the site and any inaccessible code that would otherwise limit visitors with disabilities. This creates a more user-friendly experience for the one billion people living with disabilities worldwide. By adding the widget to its app store, Duda now ensures its users can keep their sites fully accessible.