Rollick and Synchrony Expand Powersports Financing Partnership Nationwide
Pilot program boasted an increase in Synchrony’s loan activity with participating dealers. Rollick Inc., the leading relationship marketing technology provider for Marine, Powersports, and RV dealers and manufacturers, today announced an expanded partnership with Synchrony, a premier consumer financial services company. Marketing Technology News: HyperX Signs Professional Tennis Player Daniil...martechseries.com
Comments / 0