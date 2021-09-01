Cancel
NFL

Where do Jets rank in salary cap space after 53-man roster cuts?

By Tyler Greenawalt
The Jets remain one the most financially flexible teams in the NFL following Tuesday’s 53-man roster cuts deadline.

New York has an estimated $15,419,255 in salary cap space, according to Over The Cap. This includes the money saved from all the roster cuts, the Chris Herndon trade to the Vikings, and the trade for Shaq Lawson.

The Jets are only behind the Panthers, Broncos, Steelers, and Washington from a salary cap perspective.

What – if anything – Joe Douglas does with that extra money remains to be seen. The Jets still have to fill out their practice squad with 16 players whose contracts are either $165,000 for the season (for rookies or players with fewer than two years in the league) or $252,000 (for veterans).

New York still lacks depth at key positions – like safety and tight end – and could pick up players off waivers, free agency or the trade block. Such moves would eat into the Jets’ cap space, but Gang Green has more wiggle room than most teams.

