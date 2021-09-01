Vanguard Academy, Saenz Pharmacy hosts COVID-19 Booster Vaccine Drive Thru
Vanguard Academy, in partnership with Saenz Pharmacy, rolled out a COVID-19 Booster Drive for Vanguard Academy Edinburg employees and families on Friday, August 27. “It is a free clinic and we are asking all Vanguard employees and families getting the booster shot to bring a copy of their license, show proof of their vaccination card, and complete two consent forms,” said Fabian Lozano, Saenz Pharmacy pharmacist.riograndeguardian.com
Comments / 1