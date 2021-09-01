Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Rivian, about to Start R1T Electric Truck Production, Plans an IPO

By Caleb Miller
Autoweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe EV startup Rivian announced in a statement Friday that it has submitted its registration to the Securities and Exchange Commission as it prepares to take the company public. According to Bloomberg, who spoke with people close to the matter, the company is aiming for a $80 billion valuation and...

www.autoweek.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Electric Truck#Startup#Detroit#Ev#Bloomberg#The Detroit Free Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
BusinessPosted by
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
EconomyCNBC

Here's why GM's electric vehicle push is a big risk

General Motors' aspiration to stop selling fuel-burning cars by 2035 could put a big dent in its overall market share if it doesn't considerably boost sales, some auto industry analysts think. While electric cars are in vogue, and companies like Tesla command share prices that could make a legacy automaker...
Businessnewsy.com

General Motors Halting Most Production In The U.S.

Starting Monday, General Motors is pausing production at almost all of its assembly plants in North America. It's because of a computer chip shortage. The chips are essential for many car parts and small electronic devices. The shortage was caused by a rise in demand for electronics with chips and...
EconomyPosted by
Motor1.com

Chip Shortage May Not Go Away Until 2023, Mercedes And BMW Execs Warn

The global chip shortage crisis may not be resolved next year, executives from German automotive companies warned during the ongoing 2021 IAA in Munich. According to estimations, it will take the industry another 15 to 20 months until the semiconductor shortage has been overcome, though the impact on vehicle production should be less severe next year.
Economygmauthority.com

General Motors CAMI Plant Workers Concerned About Their Short-Term Future

Lengthy production delays caused by the global semiconductor chip shortage have workers at General Motors’ CAMI Assembly plant in Canada concerned about their short-term employment prospects. The GM CAMI Assembly plant, which produces the Chevy Equinox crossover, went dark on February 7th and has remained offline ever since – save...
Texas Stateelectrek.co

Tesla Gigafactory Texas attracts suppliers as production nears

A new report shows that several known Tesla suppliers are showing in Texas as the automaker is about to start production at its Gigafactory in Austin. Tesla Gigafactory Texas is an important project for the automaker. It is the first vehicle factory that Tesla is building from the ground up...
Economywsau.com

Japanese automakers’ China car sales tumbled in August

BEIJING (Reuters) – Japanese automakers Honda Motor, Nissan Motor and Toyota Motor saw their sales in China tumble in August as a chip shortage hit vehicle production in the world’s biggest car market. Honda said it sold 91,694 vehicles in China last month, down 38.3% from a year earlier due...
Economyinvesting.com

Ford: Outlook Improving, But Not Quite A Buy

Ford (NYSE:F) has had a tumultuous year, with several impressive new vehicles in the line-up, the chip shortage, and the increasing focus on EVs. Shares are up about 87% over the past year but are down 19.4% from the YTD high close of $15.99 on June 3. Ford shares’ early-2021...
Businessjust-auto.com

GM and Honda EVs to share 50% of parts – Nikkei

Honda Motor electric vehicles due to be sold in the US will be made with over 50% of the same parts as General Motors’ cars, Japan’s Nikkei said. The Japanese automaker plans to provide GM with information on an EV platform so the automakers will be building very similar EVs, the report claimed.
EconomyLima News

Parts shortage grows for auto industry

TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in the spring, a shortage of computer chips that had sent auto prices soaring appeared, finally, to be easing. Some relief for consumers seemed to be in sight. That hope has now dimmed. A surge in COVID-19 cases from the delta variant in several Asian countries...
Businessgmauthority.com

General Motors Has Lost Production Of Nearly 800,000 Vehicles So Far This Year

General Motors has lost production of nearly 800,000 vehicles so far this year due to the global semiconductor chip shortage. According to data from Autoforecast Solutions cited by Automotive News, the chip shortage has reduced GM’s global production output this year by 777,928 vehicles this year. While almost all of the automaker’s plants have felt the impact of the chip shortage to some degree, GM Fairfax Assembly in Kansas has been the hardest hit. The facility, which produces the Cadillac XT4 crossover and Chevy Malibu sedan, has remained dark since February, although XT4 production is set to return on September 20th. It’s not clear when production of the Chevy Malibu will return, although GM has already cut 96,001 production units of the Malibu so far this year.
BusinessCarscoops

Daimler CEO Believes Chip Shortage Could Extend Into 2023

Daimler chief executive Ola Kallenius has suggested that the automotive industry could continue to encounter semiconductor shortages into 2023. Speaking to reporters during a round table event ahead of the Munich Motor Show, Kallenius indicated that the effects of the shortage will continue to be felt for quite some time, Auto News reports.
EconomyYour Radio Place

GM, Ford halt some production as computer chip shortage worse

DETROIT (AP) — The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks. General Motors announced that it would pause production at eight North American plants during the next two weeks, including two that make the company’s top-selling Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
Economyinvesting.com

Lucid Motors: Overly Troubled EV Stock?

Lucid (LCID) is one of the leading electric vehicle manufacturers worldwide, with a market capitalization of almost $37 billion. This EV manufacturer is only behind Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Nio (NYSE:NIO) in terms of market cap. Lucid Motor stocks have been one of the most interesting picks this year for investors...
Public HealthAutoblog

How one Covid case broke Toyota’s just-in-time supply chain

Early last month at a sprawling factory on the highway connecting Hanoi to the port city of Haiphong, a single worker tested positive for Covid-19. The Delta variant was spreading swiftly through the Southeast Asian nation at the time, and on Aug. 4, provincial officials suspended work at the auto-parts manufacturer.
Businessnextbigfuture.com

GM EV Clowns

Tesla haters have been saying for years that serious electric car competition was coming. In 2017, Business Insider write “We just drove the all-electric Chevy Bolt — and Tesla is officially in trouble”. General Motors considers itself the Dream Team: the car company that symbolizes US manufacturing might. The Chevy Bolt won the Car and Driver car of the year in 2017. The GM Chevy Bolt was the best-selling non-Tesla electric car for the last five years. It turns out GM is the laughable EV competition.
EconomyPosted by
Motorious

GM Is Idling Almost All Production Due To Chip Shortages

Auto giant General Motors has shocked many by announcing a two-week stoppage of production for almost all its plants in North America, starting on Labor Day. This will put even more strain on a new car market which has been sparse in many areas, placing additional pressure on used car prices just as they looked to be leveling out. Also, if GM is experiencing such semiconductor chip shortages, there’s little doubt other automakers aren’t faring so well.
BusinessCNN

GM shutting down production at most of its plants in North America

New York (CNN Business) — General Motors will shut production at most of its North American plants for a week or two starting next week as the worsening chip shortage takes another bite out of its plans. GM and other automakers had hoped the chip shortage would be mostly behind...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Has EPA-Official 70 MPGe, 314-Mile Range

The EPA has announced that the Rivian R1T, the first model from the California-based startup, will have a 314-mile range in the Launch Edition trim with the 135.0-kWh battery. The EPA also provided numbers for the R1S SUV, which is due at some point in 2022 and will be able to travel an extra two miles with the same battery and motor setup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy