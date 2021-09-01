‘Lost In Random’ Preview: Daringly Dark Dice Combat Loaded With Potential
Pouring classic fairy tales, the eerie works of Tim Burton and tactical dice rolls into a bubbling cauldron, developer Zoink has created Lost in Random, a darkly peculiar adventure with an enchanting story set in six strange realms. It's collecting awards as furiously as the Queen of Hearts collects heads, and when I went hands-on with the game in August, I saw for myself that it's definitely one of the most interesting and intriguing games of this year.www.gamingbible.co.uk
