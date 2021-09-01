Cancel
Jaguars Release Statement Following Meyer's Vaccination Comments: ‘No Player Was Released Because of Their Vaccination Status’

The Jacksonville Jaguars released a statement Wednesday to announce the team released zero players as a result of their vaccination status, a response to the NFLPA reportedly opening an investigation into the team.

Head coach Urban Meyer came under fire on Tuesday evening when Pro Football Talk reported the NFLPA would investigate the team, a result of Meyer making comments on Tuesday that signaled the Jaguars considered the vaccination status of players when making roster cuts on Tuesday.

"Availability is one of the many factors taken into account when making roster decisions. We have vaccinated and unvaccinated players on our roster, and no player was released because of their vaccination status," the Jaguars said in a statement early Wednesday afternoon.

"Ultimately, decisions are based on a player’s ability to help the Jaguars win. We educate our players and respect personal decisions as it pertains to the vaccine. We want to keep our players, staff and families safe as we comply with protocols related to both health and safety and competition on game days.

The NFL and NFLPA have put in place stiff protocols for unvaccinated players, protocols that could lead to competitive disadvantages in the event a team has key players unvaccinated. Meyer said on Tuesday after the Jaguars crafted their 53-man roster that the team took vaccination status into account, with him pointing to defensive end Josh Allen's time on the Reserve/COVID-19 list over the last two weeks as an example to the impact of vaccination status.

“Everyone was considered. That was part of the production, let’s start talking about this, and then also is he vaccinated or not. Can I say that that was a decision maker? It was certainly in consideration," Meyer said on Tuesday when asked if vaccination status played a role in roster moves.

“Josh Allen’s never had it and he’s not played in two weeks. He’s never had COVID. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but he’s never had COVID. So, that’s pretty punitive.”

Meyer has caught flak throughout his tenure as Jaguars head coach for comments made to the media, with his vaccination comments being the latest in a long line of instances.

It has long been an assumption that vaccination statuses would play a roll in final rosters being made, though there have been few public comments made to back that up due to the NFL and NFLPA's agreement that vaccination status wouldn't impact a player being released.

This summer, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane admitted on the team-sponsored One Bills Live radio show, that he would cut an unvaccinated player to get the team closer to herd immunity "because it'd be an advantage" for a team to have a normal offseason experience. It was later reported that Beane was talked to by the NFL league office following his comments, which were later walked back.

As NFLPA JC Trotter said in his letter explaining the protocols, "Though we believe the vaccine is both safe and effective, players have the choice whether to take it or not. Unlike among the NFL coaching ranks or in other businesses, the vaccine is not mandated for NFL players."

