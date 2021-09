The Season 3 premiere of Batwoman is fast approaching, and fans of the hit The CW series got their biggest update yet on Monday, with confirmation that Bridget Regan has been cast as Poison Ivy. Ivy was first mentioned by name on Batwoman midway through Season 2, and was then referenced in a pretty major way in the Season 2 finale, when various tools and weapons from Batman villains were released into the wild, including Ivy's vines, which began to grow onto the shore. Fans have been curious to see if and how Ivy would factor into the latest batch of episodes, and with the Jane the Virgin and Agent Carter star brought on board, now we have a bit of a hint of what that will entail.