Mcdowell County, NC

Remnants of Ida hit McDowell County causing downed trees, power lines

By From Staff Reports
McDowell News
 6 days ago

Tuesday evening, the remnants of Hurricane Ida paid a visit to McDowell County and the rest of western North Carolina leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake. At 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for McDowell County. These storms were associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida. High winds and heavy rain battered McDowell County for more than an hour. A wind gust of 68 miles per hour was recorded on Lake James during the storm, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.

mcdowellnews.com

