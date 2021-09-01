Remnants of Ida hit McDowell County causing downed trees, power lines
Tuesday evening, the remnants of Hurricane Ida paid a visit to McDowell County and the rest of western North Carolina leaving downed trees and power lines in its wake. At 5:06 p.m. Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for McDowell County. These storms were associated with the remnants of Hurricane Ida. High winds and heavy rain battered McDowell County for more than an hour. A wind gust of 68 miles per hour was recorded on Lake James during the storm, according to Emergency Services Director William Kehler.mcdowellnews.com
Comments / 0