Digital Foundry’s Initial Testing of Revised PS5 Finds No Difference in Performance Between Launch and New Models

The PS5 just got its first price cut, but the price of the new Sony console hasn't been cut for everyone. Just like in 2020, the PS5 has been incredible to buy in 2021. Every PS5 restock sells out in minutes, sometimes seconds, and there's no indication this will change anytime. The combination of supply issues and high demand will ensure the PS5 is hard to get the rest of the year, and probably most of 2022 as well. And as long as this is the case, don't expect a price cut here in the United States or many other markets around the world. However, in Brazil, a price cut is exactly what PlayStation fans just got.