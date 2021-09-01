Digital Foundry’s Initial Testing of Revised PS5 Finds No Difference in Performance Between Launch and New Models
A video published by YouTuber Austin Evans, in which he tested the revised PlayStation 5, created a hoopla when he concluded that the new model is “worse” than the launch model because of a smaller heatsink. Since then, a number of commenters have either disputed Evans’ assessment or outright branded him a Microsoft agent. Meanwhile, the trusty Digital Foundry got its hands on the revised PS5 and has published its initial impressions, much to everyone’s relief.www.playstationlifestyle.net
Comments / 0