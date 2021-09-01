Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Digital Foundry’s Initial Testing of Revised PS5 Finds No Difference in Performance Between Launch and New Models

PlayStation LifeStyle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA video published by YouTuber Austin Evans, in which he tested the revised PlayStation 5, created a hoopla when he concluded that the new model is “worse” than the launch model because of a smaller heatsink. Since then, a number of commenters have either disputed Evans’ assessment or outright branded him a Microsoft agent. Meanwhile, the trusty Digital Foundry got its hands on the revised PS5 and has published its initial impressions, much to everyone’s relief.

www.playstationlifestyle.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Digital Foundry#Remedy Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
Related
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

YouTuber defends claim that PS5’s new model is ‘worse’ than the original

The tech YouTuber who caused a stir last week by claiming the new PlayStation 5 model is “worse” than the launch model has defended his position. Austin Evans managed to obtain the revised PlayStation 5 model, which quietly went on sale in Japan, UK and Australia this month, and posted a YouTube video claiming the revised model “is worse” because of the changes made to its cooling system.
Video GamesComicBook

PS5 Gets Its First Price Cut From PlayStation

The PS5 just got its first price cut, but the price of the new Sony console hasn't been cut for everyone. Just like in 2020, the PS5 has been incredible to buy in 2021. Every PS5 restock sells out in minutes, sometimes seconds, and there's no indication this will change anytime. The combination of supply issues and high demand will ensure the PS5 is hard to get the rest of the year, and probably most of 2022 as well. And as long as this is the case, don't expect a price cut here in the United States or many other markets around the world. However, in Brazil, a price cut is exactly what PlayStation fans just got.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Halo Infinite will require nearly 100GB of disk space, according to leak

According to a new image that's currently doing the rounds on the internet, Halo Infinite will supposedly require nearly 100GB of drive space on your Xbox console. The screenshot above shows that Halo Infinite's download size is apparently a whopping 97.24GB. If this image is real, then you may have to delete a game or two from your Xbox console's disk drive to make some space for the Master Chief's next outing.
Video Gameseteknix.com

PS5 has Received a Very Quiet Design Revision

Even since its launch late last year, the PS5 has been in ridiculously huge demand from consumers. While stock levels have been pretty grim even since the console was released though, supplies have been, generally speaking, getting better in recent months. However, in terms of ‘revised’ designs, there was certainly nothing official from Sony to suggest that they were planning any sort of tweaks. Following a report via Eurogamer, however, it does appear that ‘new’ versions of the PS5 are hitting the market with some very minor revisions.
RetailHot Hardware

Revised PlayStation 5 Consoles Land At Retail With This Design Change

It seems Sony has revised its PlayStation 5 console, the version with the built-in Blu-ray drive, leaving customers of the original model *ahem*...screwed. In a sense, anyway, but put the pitchforks and torches down, that's just a play on words. Current PS5 owners are not missing out on much, and certainly not any internal hardware upgrades, like a faster CPU or GPU, or anything of the sort.
Video Gamesthebrag.com

New PS5 models seem to be popping up in Aussie stores

Despite continued shortages, reports are surfacing that new PS5 models with altered internals have started to hit Aussie store shelves. The PS5 hasn’t even celebrated its first birthday yet, but that hasn’t stopped PlayStation from giving its hugely in-demand system a bit of a re-jig. Best put your expectations in check though, friends, because according to a report via the team at Press Start, the alterations are relatively minimal. That includes a weight loss of about 300 grams (must be cardio day) and a new base stand.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Gets New PS5 Launch Trailer

Today, Polish studio CI Games dropped a new launch trailer to commemorate the release of their stealthy tactical shooter, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, on PS5. While the game launches today (24 August) on Sony’s next-gen system, it’s worth noting that the military shooter is already available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and PC. Go ahead and check out said trailer down below:
Video Gameswmleader.com

Sony’s new PS5 model weighs less because it has a smaller heatsink

A new PS5 model started appearing in Australia, Japan, and parts of the US earlier this month, with a new stand design and a mysterious reduction in weight. Thanks to a teardown video from YouTuber Austin Evans, the mystery has now been solved: Sony has changed the heatsink that helps cool the PS5.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

New PS5 Model Sends Fans Looking For Clues

PS5 fans haven't had an easy go of actually getting their hands on a console. Those hoping to snag Sony's latest system got the worst supply news in May, when the company announced that demand still outstripped supply and that fans weren't likely to see more PS5s anytime soon. Even amid massive sales and high demand for its products, Sony hasn't stopped improving the PS5. In fact, one Australian news outlet reported that new PS5 models have been spotted on store shelves, sparking fan speculation about updates to the PS5's design.
Video GamesCNBC

Microsoft to launch cloud gaming service on Xbox consoles

Microsoft said its Xbox Cloud Gaming service will arrive on console this holiday. Cloud gaming lets people stream games over the internet rather than install them locally. Xbox Cloud Gaming is currently only available on mobile devices and PCs. Microsoft is bringing its cloud gaming service to Xbox consoles later...
Video GamesComicBook

New PS5 Model Spotted in the Wild

A new model of PlayStation 5 has reportedly been spotted out in the wild just one month after reports of a leaked new PS5 model made the rounds. At the time, the report indicated that a new PS5 model of the all-digital version of the console, CFI-1100B01, was on the way, but according to new reports, an upgraded PS5 model for the disc version of the console, CFI-1102A, has appeared in Australia. What exactly the new model might include is unclear as of this moment beyond one significant change: the stand.
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Teardown claims new PS5 model could be ‘worse’ due to cooling changes

An early analysis of the new PlayStation 5 model has revealed that Sony has changed multiple internal components and criticised the decision to significantly reduce the console’s cooling system. Tech YouTuber Austin Evans managed to obtain the revised PlayStation 5 model, which quietly went on sale in Japan and Australia...
Video GamesHot Hardware

Sony's Revised PlayStation 5 Design Is Lighter But At What Cost To Performance?

Sony has been quietly revising its latest generation game consoles, starting with the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition and followed by the PlayStation 5 with a built-in Blu-ray drive. Both revisions have started to find their way to retail shelves in certain territories. The main difference at a glance is the weight. The newer models are lighter than the original versions, and a recent teardown reveals why—the cooling scheme is altered.
Video Gamestechnave.com

Revised Sony PS5 could have poorer thermal performance

Last week, a revised version of the Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) was quietly released in Japan and Australia. A notable change for this version is that it was slightly lighter, prompting speculation about whether components inside have been changed. Well, the answer seems to be yes. Based on a teardown...

Comments / 0

Community Policy