Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Dexter: New Blood' Making Another Major Change From the Original Show

By Tania Hussain
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs fans anticipate the return of Dexter this fall on Showtime following its controversial series finale in 2013, the revival will feature one major change when it premieres in November. Over the course of eight seasons, fans of the twisted crime drama came to love the show's opening credits featuring an ironic sequence created by Digital Kitchen alongside the whimsical Rolfe Kent track. However, as showrunner Clyde Phillips reveals, that will not be a part of the revival going forward as Dexter: New Blood makes its debut.

popculture.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Carpenter
Person
John Lithgow
Person
James Remar
Person
Michael C Hall
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#Showtime#Digital Kitchen#Nme
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dexter
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled CBS Drama Set to Make Surprise Return on OWN

The CBS legal drama All Rise might live on at another network. Three months after the show was canceled, Oprah Winfrey's network is reportedly in talks to order a third season. Former Luke Cage star Simone Missick led the series' ensemble cast as the idealistic Los Angeles Judge Lola Carmichael.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Oregonian

Fall TV 2021 premiere dates for new and returning shows

After a tough summer that delivered more distressing news than it did fun getaways, turning back to TV makes sense. Fortunately, the fall TV season is just around the corner, bringing with it new shows, returning series and blessed escapism. Here are premiere dates for the 2021 fall season’s new...
TV & VideosPosted by
TVLine

Scott Caan to Star in CBS Crime Drama Topangaland From SEAL Team Creator

Scott Caan is saying aloha to CBS again: The Hawaii Five-0 veteran is set to star in a new CBS detective drama titled Topangaland, our sister site Deadline reports. The hour-long drama, currently in development at the Eye network, would star Caan as an ex-cop working for his famous dad’s detective agency and solving cases all around the greater Los Angeles area, “all while navigating a thorny relationship with his dad and the rest of his unconventional family,” per the official synopsis. (Before you ask, Scott’s real-life father James Caan is not expected to play his character’s dad.) Caan will also co-write...
TV SeriesCollider

'Dexter: New Blood' Will Reunite Father and Son With the Return of Harrison, Showrunner Clyde Phillips Reveals

It's safe to say that fans have been waiting a long time for Dexter to finally get the swan song the series deserved — and a new revival on Showtime titled Dexter: New Blood, which reunites star Michael C. Hall with showrunner Clyde Phillips, aims to do just that. When the show held its panel via virtual press conference at the Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, it was clear that getting a chance to do things over again was on everyone's mind, with an emphasis on the overarching theme of "fathers and sons," per Phillips.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Dexter: New Blood: Check out a creepy new ‘season 9’ teaser

The premiere of Dexter: New Blood is just over two months away, but that isn’t stopping Showtime from releasing new teasers. Take, for example, a new one that you can see below … one that is honestly creepy. It’s not often that you see a sneaker submerged underneath the ice. You can see this at the bottom of this article alongside the caption of “To catch a killer, walk in his shoes.”
TV SeriesPopculture

'Law & Order' Actress Says Surprise Exit from Series Wasn't by Choice Ahead of Season 23

News of Law & Order: SVU star Jamie Gray Hyder's exit after just two seasons on the show came as a surprise not just to fans, but also to the actress. Hyder, who is exiting the longtime crime drama alongside her co-star Demore Barnes, made the announcement on Twitter that her decision to leave the show was not hers. Both Hyder and Barnes joined the show in Season 21 as recurring cast members before being promoted the following season to regulars.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The Resident Season 5: A Bittersweet Season Premiere, As Two Favorite Characters Bid Adieu

The success of medical dramas, such as House, M.D. and Grey’s Anatomy, have paved the way for more similar kinds of dramas to be produced. The medical genre has since taken a life of its own the past couple of years. Viewers seem to love a satisfying life-saving diagnosis paired with heart-tugging moments. One medical drama series that was able to gain the attention of viewers, and at the same time, also perform well in the cutthroat ratings game is The Resident.
TV SeriesCollider

'Dexter: New Blood' Set Image Reveals First Look at a Grown-Up Harrison

Showtime’s Dexter: New Blood production keeps moving at full speed, with a new set image that unites Dexter (Michael C. Hall) with his fully grown son, Harrison (Jack Alcott). The return of Dexter’s son was confirmed yesterday by showrunner Clyde Phillips, but so far, we didn’t have a clear look at what the teenage version of the character looked like.
TV SeriesComicBook

Dexter: New Blood Star Jennifer Carpenter Says Debra Isn't a Ghost in New Season

It was previously confirmed that Jennifer Carpenter would appear in Showtime's Dexter: New Blood, reprising her role of Debra Morgan, Dexter's sister, despite having died in the season eight finale of the show. Speaking during the show's Television Critics Association panel today the actress was able finally speak about making her return, noting that the version of Deb we'll see in the series isn't a ghost but "more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter...[She] comes back to sort of haunt and punish and caretake and provoke and love [him].” She won't be the only spectre either though as John Lithgow's Trinity Killer will also appear.
TV Seriestvinsider.com

Everything We Know About ‘Dexter: New Blood’

Eight years after Dexter ended with a polarizing series finale, Showtime will spill New Blood this November with a special event series continuing the story. The premium cable network announced Dexter’s 10-episode revival in October 2020, with Michael C. Hall returning to play vigilante serial killer Dexter Morgan. When we last saw Dexter, he was living a lonely lumberjack life after giving up his cover job as blood splatter analyst for the Miami police.
TV SeriesPopculture

Hit Netflix Sitcom Drops New Episodes, Returns to the Top 10

Netflix's popular original family comedy Family Reunion has returned with seven new episodes. The newest episode begins the fourth part - or season - of the sitcom. With new episodes available, the show has made its way back into the top 10 on the site, currently sitting at No. 10 on the list.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Dexter’ Team on Furthering the Father/Son Theme, Bringing Back Debra in ‘Dexter: New Blood’

During the last eight years since Dexter Morgan faked his own death and went off the grid in Showtime’s serial killer drama, he has lived a “nomadic” existence according to star and executive producer Michael C. Hall. But when the continuation limited series, “Dexter: New Blood,” picks back up with him, he has settled down in the fictional small town of Iron Lake, N.Y. Only, he has settled down alone, having left his young son Harrison with his serial killer ex Hannah (Yvonne Strahovski). Dexter is living in Iron Lake under the assumed name of James “Jim” Lindsay and dating the...
TV SeriesPopculture

'Blue Bloods' Plot Details and Guest Stars Revealed for Season 12 Premiere

Blue Bloods Season 12 is now just a month away, and as fans count down the days to the new batch of episodes, new details are emerging about the upcoming season. Although a few clues have dropped here and there, fans got the most concrete details yet when CBS on Thursday released official details, including the Season 12 premiere title, details, and cast.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Dexter': First Look at Deb's Return in 'New Blood'

The Dexter revival, Dexter: New Blood, will bring back Jennifer Carpenter's Debra Morgan, and we now have our fir look at her return. In a photo released by Showtime, Deb can be seen standing behind her brother, Michael C. Hall's Dexter Morgan, as he stares out of a window. Please Note: Dexter Spoilers Below.

Comments / 0

Community Policy