'Dexter: New Blood' Making Another Major Change From the Original Show

It was previously confirmed that Jennifer Carpenter would appear in Showtime's Dexter: New Blood, reprising her role of Debra Morgan, Dexter's sister, despite having died in the season eight finale of the show. Speaking during the show's Television Critics Association panel today the actress was able finally speak about making her return, noting that the version of Deb we'll see in the series isn't a ghost but "more of a link or an echo or an inconvenient truth for Dexter...[She] comes back to sort of haunt and punish and caretake and provoke and love [him].” She won't be the only spectre either though as John Lithgow's Trinity Killer will also appear.