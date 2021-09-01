'Dexter: New Blood' Making Another Major Change From the Original Show
As fans anticipate the return of Dexter this fall on Showtime following its controversial series finale in 2013, the revival will feature one major change when it premieres in November. Over the course of eight seasons, fans of the twisted crime drama came to love the show's opening credits featuring an ironic sequence created by Digital Kitchen alongside the whimsical Rolfe Kent track. However, as showrunner Clyde Phillips reveals, that will not be a part of the revival going forward as Dexter: New Blood makes its debut.popculture.com
