Phish Launches Into Orbit With 47-Minute “Soul Planet” At Fantastic Shoreline Opener [Photos/Videos]
On Tuesday night, Phish took the stage at Shoreline Amphitheatre for the first of two midweek shows that were never supposed to take place in Mountain View, CA. The band was due to perform in Stateline, NV this week, but as a raging wildfire moved toward the Lake Tahoe basin, Phish made the call to push the Tahoe shows to the Northern California amphitheater, four hours outside harm’s way.liveforlivemusic.com
