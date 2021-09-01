Phish Launches Into Orbit With 47-Minute “Soul Planet” At Fantastic Shoreline Opener [Photos/Videos]

“We love the studio, and we wish we had more time in the studio. But, the reality of the music business is that you have to keep moving, especially if this is your full-time job. You have to get out there, earn money and keep building your audience,” explains Elliott Peck, as she traces the development of Midnight North’s new record, There’s Always a Story. “Everybody’s always writing, but we didn’t have a block of time where we could just go in the studio and explore the new ideas we’d collected.”