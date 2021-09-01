Cancel
Oklahoma County, OK

Temporary injunction issued on bill that bans mask mandates in schools

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 6 days ago
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — An Oklahoma County judge has issued a limited temporary injunction of SB 658, the state law prohibiting schools from implementing mask mandates.

This injunction won’t go into effect until next week.

The Oklahoma State Medical Association and a group of parents filed a lawsuit August 12 over Senate Bill 658, a law that prohibits schools from requiring masks unless a State of Emergency is declared by Gov. Stitt.

There will be another hearing soon and the state may appeal the ruling.

When the injunction issues next week, schools will be allowed to implement mask mandates that have an opt-out provision. That provision something Governor Stitt is in favor of.

That will last until action by a higher court or the permanent injunction hearing.

The President of the Oklahoma Medical Association, one of the group to take this case to court, also issued a statement on today’s injunction.

“We are pleased with the outcome of today’s hearing; however, this is just a first step in ensuring our schools maintain local control and can choose the best path for their students, faculty and staff. It’s important to remember that while we’ve seen how easily COVID can spread in schools, the virus doesn’t stay within the school walls. For each infected student, there is a risk of additional infections amongst their friends, family and the community. We must all do our part to keep the community safe. This includes allowing our schools and businesses the freedom to develop mitigation efforts that can slow the spread of this terrible virus.” --- Dr. Mary Clarke

