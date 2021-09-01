Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Wisconsin Humane Society’s Adonia is a stunner in need of a home

By Racine County Eye
Posted by 
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKTuf_0bjTGylk00

Adonia is a stunning cat hoping for a place to call home. Her silky soft fur, glamorous green eyes, and perfectly pink nose make this gal truly striking. At 5 years old, this sweet kitty has lots of life and love to give. If you’re looking to add a feline to your family, please visit www.wihumane.org/adopt today to meet Adonia.

About the Wisconsin Humane Society

The Wisconsin Humane Society (WHS) is a private nonprofit organization whose mission is to build a community where people value animals and treat them with respect and kindness.

Founded in 1879, the Wisconsin Humane Society has been saving the lives of animals in need for nearly 140 years. WHS is a 501(c)(3) organization and operates animal shelters in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Door, and Brown Counties, as well as a spay/neuter clinic in West Allis. WHS annually serves 40,000 animals. WHS receives no general government funding and is not part of any national umbrella organization. WHS is the largest shelter in the state of Wisconsin.

Offers for you

Curated offers for our readers

advertiser disclosure

CodeMonkey

Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.

Comments / 0

Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Cat#Whs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Foster Homes And Adopting Families Needed For Local Pets

JERSEY SHORE – The Monmouth County SCPA has more than 30 puppies in foster right now that are ready to leave their mothers and need just a couple of weeks in a home. The SCPA provides everything you need. A short commitment is all they ask for. It’s OK if other pets or children are in the home. It would be ideal, but not required, if someone is home all the time.
Fulton County, GACBS 46

Local animal shelters at full capacity waive pet adoption fees

FULTON, County Ga. (CBS46) — As animal shelters crowd up, county officials are asking the public for help. Fulton County Animal Services took to social media to share just how urgent the situation is, saying "We're out of space. There are hundreds of animals currently in our care and we simply cannot help them all without you, Atlanta."
Petsnowdecatur.com

Many pets adopted during pandemic being returned to shelters

August 10, 2021 – They call them “Pandemic Puppies,” pets that were adopted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic that are now being returned to Illinois animal shelters. An estimated 23 million people around the country adopted pets in 2020. Jane Kahman, manager of the Humane Society of Central...
Brick, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Local Pets Available For Adoption

BRICK – Lovey is a two and a half year old boy who was pulled from an overcrowded NJ shelter and has been waiting since September for someone to fall in love with him. Lovey is very spirited and outgoing. He is the first one to run and greet you in our free roaming room. Lovey has watched many of his kitty friends go home and when he sees the carrier come in to get them, he jumps right in hoping it’s his turn! He is super affectionate and LOVES to play! He can be an escape artist so a watchful eye is necessary so he does not run out the door. He can live with a smaller dog that is used to cats.
AnimalsPosted by
Kiss Country 93.7

Humane Society NWLA Rescue Dogs From Hoarder

The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana was tipped off to a hoarder/breeder situation and took action. The house was in total disarray as seen in the photos. The hoarder/breeder had several small dogs living in the house and in small crates in the garage. HSNWLA along with other agencies were...
Daytona Beach, FLormondbeachobserver.com

Halifax Humane Society's Pets of the Week for Sept. 9

Three dogs and one cat have been featured as this week's Halifax Humane Society Adoptable Pets of the Week. The first dog is Storm, an 8-year-old terrier and American Staffordshire mix with a tan coat. His adoption fee is $70. The second is Shaka, a 2-year-old terrier and American Staffordshire...
Huntingdon County, PAWTAJ

Meet Roxie at the Huntingdon County Humane Society

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Roxie is a 4-month-old lab/hound mix at the Huntingdon County Humane Society. She has a sister named Lexi with similar coloring and disposition. The two would be best fit for a home with active members, since they love to play! Set up an appointment to meet any of the adoptable pets at HCHS today!
Pike County, PApikecountycourier.com

Humane society workers clean up

The people who work at the Pike County Humane Society, including one newly hired employee, are friendly and welcoming — and hard working. On a recent day at the shelter, everyone was busy cleaning the cat and dog areas, and even a pigeon’s cage. Several members of the staff were...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
Dexter Mcrae

Humane Society of Charlotte upcoming project: Restaurant for Rescue

CHARLOTTE, NC – The Humane Society of Charlotte will hold the Restaurant for Rescue or known as R4R on September 14, 2021. This annual project will be followed by many restaurants in the Charlotte area. Some of the participating restaurants are Brazwells Pub, Capishe Real Italian Kitchen, Comet Grill, Piedmont Social House, and Roots Cafe. A list of the other participating partners can be checked on the Humane Society of Charlotte’s website.
Lynchburg, VAWSLS

Lynchburg Humane Society to rescue animals impacted by Ida

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Humane Society is hosting a special adoption event as it works to save animals impacted by Hurricane Ida. The organization is waiving all adoption fees from Sept. 1 through Sept. 3. Their goal is not only to help current animals find homes, but also make...
Sarasota County, FLHerald Tribune

Sun N Fun sponsors Humane Society’s Pets for Vets Program

The Humane Society of Sarasota County has received a $10,000 grant from Sun N Fun RV Resort to sponsor its Pets for Vets Program. The program matches veterans and active-duty military personnel with companionship through pets. Sun N Fun's sponsorship will cover around 100 adoption fees for local service members in the community for the next 12 months.
Humboldt County, CAEureka Times-Standard

Know Your Nonprofits | Sequoia Humane Society rescues, finds homes for cats, dogs

“Know Your Nonprofits” is a weekly column in the Times-Standard that takes an in-depth look at nonprofit organizations throughout Humboldt County. This week’s featured nonprofit is the Sequoia Humane Society. Kelsey Sampson, community outreach director/interim executive director, answered the following questions. Briefly describe your organization and its mission: Sequoia Humane...
Lake County, OHcleveland19.com

Bob the Rooster available for adoption at Lake Humane Society

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake Humane Society is searching for a forever home for Bob the Rooster. For a $35 adoption fee, this feathered friend could join your family. Bob landed in the shelter Monday as a lost animal. He was found wandering in the Mentor Headlands area, according to a Lake Humane Society Facebook post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy