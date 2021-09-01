Cancel
‘Yellowstone’ TV: Beth Dutton Star Kelly Reilly Talks ‘Glimmer of Happiness’ With Rip Ahead of Season 4

By Leanne Stahulak
Posted by 
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CByTf_0bjTGtM700

“Yellowstone” actress Kelly Reilly sees hope yet for her character, Beth Dutton, along with all our other favorites ahead of the Season 4 premiere.

Of course, Reilly did her best not to reveal any major spoilers about Beth during her recent interview with Men’s Health. After all, the last we see of Reilly’s character, she was victim to an explosion that tore apart her office at the end of Season 3. So really, we’re not sure if Beth even survives to see her arc play out in Season 4.

But the “Yellowstone” star still had a lot to say when the interviewer asked whether or not she could see the Duttons getting a “happy ending” when the show wraps up.

“I think it’s one [question]that I ask Taylor [Sheridan] constantly, ‘Where’s the end?’ As an actor, especially one that’s been put through hell and back with a character like Beth, I was like, ‘What’s the end game?'” Reilly explained.

“Obviously, I can’t tell you whether or not Beth makes it another day, to see if she finds that peace that you talk about. But it’s an interesting question with any character. Is happiness something that is an ultimate end goal?” Reilly said.

It’s a fair question. Maybe the Duttons won’t be happy, necessarily, when all is said and done. But will they leave behind a legacy they’re proud of or ashamed by?

‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Explains ‘Moments Of Happiness’ For Beth Dutton

“Yellowstone” actress Kelly Reilly goes on to explain how we see some of that happiness play out in Season 3. These moments occur before the explosion that puts Beth’s life on the line.

“At the beginning of Season Three, there is a sort of quiet, healing vibe going on,” Reilly said. “Beth and Rip (Cole Hauser) are living in the new house that they’ve been given. That John Dutton (Kevin Costner) gave to Rip. Beth has moved in. There’s a little bit of domestic quiet, gentleness that’s sort of creeping in which we’ve never seen Beth inhabit.”

The “Yellowstone” star continued, “I found those scenes really interesting to play. Whether it lasts or not, it wouldn’t be a drama if it was constant. I don’t think that we’re at the happy ending stage yet, but I think there’s a glimmer of happiness. And where that happiness and where that peace could live, you know what I mean?”

So essentially, Taylor Sheridan planted the seeds for Beth and Rip to have their happy ending. It’s something the couple was able to start exploring during Season 3. But until we know whether or not Beth survives, we won’t know for sure if true happiness is ever attainable for anyone. Her death would no doubt throw the whole cast into disarray, stirring up deep, dark emotions for everyone that will make happiness seem like a dream.

Outsider.com

Outsider.com

