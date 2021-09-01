‘Two And a Half Men’ Star Angus T. Jones Looks Unrecognizable With ‘Duck Dynasty’ Style Beard in Rare Pics

Fans of Two and a Half Men haven’t seen much of former star Angus T Jones in recent years. But even if they did, they wouldn’t recognize him. Paparazzi snapped photos of the 27-year-old walking around Los Angeles recently, and the transformation is shocking.

It’s rare to see Jones in the wild, The Daily Mail pointed out. The former child star keeps a low profile since he left Hollywood behind to focus on his faith in 2013. But maybe he’s been out there all along, and we just haven’t noticed. It’s difficult to see that it’s him under the long, bushy beard and beanie.

Angus T Jones started acting at the age of 5 in the 1999 film Sympatico starring Sharon Stone and Nick Nolte, according to IMDB. Four years later, he landed the role of Jake in Two and a Half Men along with Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer. The show was a massive success. And Jones became one of the highest-paid child stars of all time earning $300,000 an episode, according to Screenrant. But he wasn’t happy.

After 10 seasons, Jones walked away from the show. He said he found himself at odds with its more mature subject matter and his religious beliefs. Though he did return for a cameo role for the series finale in 2015.

Since then, he’s remained mostly silent. He attended the University of Colorado at Boulder but left before graduating. He now works with Sean Combs’ son Justin on the promotions company, Tonite, The Daily Mail said. Though, he hasn’t sworn off acting entirely.

He told PEOPLE in 2016 that he was “slowly” making his comeback. That year, he had a guest appearance on Louis C.K.’s Horace And Pete, but that has been his last acting role to date.

Angus T Jones Calls Show that Made Him Star ‘Filth’

Angus T Jones shocked Two and a Half Men fans when he came out against the show in an interview with Seventh-Day Adventist filmmaker Christopher Hudson.

“If you watch Two and a Half Men, please stop watching Two and a Half Men,” Jones says in the video. “I’m on Two and a Half Men and I don’t want to be on it. Please stop watching it. Please stop filling your head with filth.”

Jones said in the interview that he wanted to get off of the show after realizing it went against his personal religious beliefs.

“People will see us and be like, ‘I can be a Christian and be on a show like Two and a Half Men.’ You can’t. You cannot be a true God-fearing person and be on a television show like that. I know I can’t,” he said.

Showrunners gave him his wish and wrote him out of the popular show after the interview was posted online.