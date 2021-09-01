Who is Shang-Chi, the protagonist of the next Marvel movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) will welcome this Friday, September 3, Shang-Chi, one of the not so well known characters of The House of Ideas in the world of comics, but that in Phase 4 of the company’s cinematographic universe it will assume a fundamental role. The Mandarin’s son, played by Simu Liu in this new movie, is actually a fascinating character that, judging by the first reviews, Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings may surprise us for good on the big screen.marketresearchtelecast.com
