Bank of England picks hawkish ex-ECB banker as chief economist

By Tom Rees
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bank of England has appointed a new chief economist who is a staunch critic of limitless money printing and has railed against overmighty technocrats. Huw Pill, an alumnus of the European Central Bank and Goldman Sachs, risks ruffling feathers at Threadneedle Street after a decade in which the Bank flirted with negative interest rates and pumped billions of pounds into the economy through quantitative easing.

