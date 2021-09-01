Bank of England picks hawkish ex-ECB banker as chief economist

Last week, we did not have any central bank decisions on the agenda, but we do have three on this week’s schedule, and those are the ECB, the BoC and the RBA. With the hawkish voices within the ECB getting louder, it would be interesting to see whether there will be any information with regards to a slowdown in QE purchases. As for the BoC and the RBA, there are chances for both Banks to delay their own tapering processes.