Leicester City are now apparently switching their attention to Premier League winger Dwight McNeil after failing to sign Noni Madueke. Whether rumours were begun and circulated by an agent, representative, friend or source of Madueke in order to push PSV Eindhoven into offering their star asset a new deal or not, we will never know. What Foxes of Leicester does almost certainly understand, is that the Foxes were definitely interested in acquiring the services of the talented Englishman.