Hamilton Fire Department to commemorate 9/11 attacks

An important anniversary for the United States is less than two weeks away, and the Hamilton Volunteer Fire Department does not intend to let it go by unnoticed. That anniversary is, of course, the terrorist attacks which occurred on the morning of September 11th, 2001. On that day, four commercial aircraft were hijacked and deliberately used as weapons against the United States, killing over 2,900 people. The first attack came as American Airlines Flight 11 impacted the northern World Trade Center tower at 8:46 Eastern time.