Just a reminder on some rules changes and points of emphasis.

Just a reminder on some rules changes and points of emphasis. -- Kris. I'm sure the NCAA will get right on that Feigning Injuries one ** -- The_Superhoo 09/01/2021 1:55PM. Re: video boards creating unfair advantages... NC State is the WORST about -- chefhoo 09/01/2021 1:47PM.

#Feigning Injuries#Nc State#Ninnyist
Whiskey Riff

UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can

College football is BACK. Alabama is back to putting a hurting on anybody that steps on the field with them and college kids are back to getting shitfaced at 7 in the morning, but over in Chapel Hill, things have started… poorly. Heisman hopeful Sam Howell had a rough showing as UNC lost to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg last night. VA Tech sacked Howell six times and forced three interceptions on the way to the 17-10 upset. But for one […] The post UNC Dad Fights Entire Virginia Tech Student Section After Allegedly Getting Hit With A Beer Can first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
College Sportssaturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach deadpans that historic comeback began after players realized 'nobody had a dental appointment or a study hall'

Mississippi State’s listless performance for much of the Louisiana Tech game wasn’t lost on Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach. After trailing 34-14 with more than 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, it seemed State was doomed for a loss. Instead the Bulldogs charged back in the fourth quarter to win 35-34. It was the biggest comeback victory in school history for Mississippi State.
NFL247Sports

Here Are 2021 Football Rules Changes

Rules changes for 2021 have been publicized, but with the start of the season here is a review. The most notable come after a second overtime touchdown. Alabama and Miami kick off at 3:30 p.m. EDT (2:30 central time) Saturday in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Overtime 2-Point Conversion Requirements. Teams will...
Football247Sports

The 2021 Rule Changes

From the National Football Federation and national coordinator of officials Steve Shaw, who formerly was coordinator for the SEC and Sun Belt. Teams will be required to run a 2-point conversion play after a touchdown when a game reaches a second overtime period. Previously, a 2-point attempt was required after the third overtime period. Also, if the game reaches a third overtime, teams will run alternating 2-point plays, instead of starting another drive at the opponent's 25-yard line. This is a change from the previous rule, which started to use 2-point plays in the fifth overtime period. This rules change is being made to limit the number of plays from scrimmage and bring the game to a quicker conclusion. Teams can still choose whether to kick the point after touchdown or run a 2-point conversion play during the first overtime period.
Raleigh, NCTechnician Online

USF to provide litmus test for NC State football

NC State football’s 2021 campaign kicks off Thursday, Sept. 2 with a prime-time matchup against the USF Bulls. This is as good of an opening frame as the Wolfpack could ask for, as the Bulls should test it without posing too much of a threat to actually leave Raleigh with a victory.
College Sportssportswar.com

Expansion must improve finances of the conference. UConn will not do that.

UConn barely has a FBS program. In spite of their hopes for the past couple of decades, UConn football just never succeeded. Jim Phillips, ACC Commissioner, has pointed out that the focus is on football. UConn just doesn't bring that to the table and would be another mouth to feed that doesn't contribute. As you stated, "The money is so big now, Clemson and others could go in a heartbeat if given the right offer." Adding UConn would decrease payouts to "Clemson and others", not increase the money. That makes them more likely to leave. WVU might add a little value, not much, and would be a decent addition. I'm not sure there is much short-term value in expanding outside of WVU, nothing that would bring results "immediately". And even WVU would not have substantial impact. What the ACC needs to do immediately, is for all schools to invest financially in their football programs. We need FSU, Miami, and VT to step up and be major players again. Plus we need other schools to show more signs of life. I don't like UNC, but their recent investments in football are good for the ACC. Even Wake Forest has been improving their facilities. We need more of that. The ACC has more "potential" improvement within the conference than from without (expansion).
College Sportstexags.com

Offense in Review: Texas A&M 41, Kent State 10

• What to make of a season-opener in which the Aggie offense amassed nearly 600 yards, converted 9 of 13 third downs, kept the run/pass balance nearly dead even, averaged 7.8 yards per play and didn't trot out the punter once yet walked away from a 41-10 team feeling unfulfilled? I think the easy answer here is also the accurate one. Chalk it up to a new starter under center for the first time in four years, a completely rebuilt offensive line and plenty of first-game mistakes.
Mississippi Stateinsidepacksports.com

VIDEO + QUOTES: Dave Doeren's Weekly Quotebook

NC State head coach Dave Doeren held his weekly press conference Monday afternoon. The Wolfpack leader discussed his thoughts on his team’s 45-0 win over USF and the upcoming matchup versus Mississippi State on Saturday. NOTE: Click the video in the player above to watch Doeren’s press conference. A transcript...
College Sports247Sports

Betting lines for Week 2 of College Football

Week 1 of College Football isn't quite over yet, but Caesers Sportsbook has already dropped a bunch of lines for Week 2. Miami will come into their home opener as favorites by just over a touchdown over Appalachain State, who handled ECU in a neutral site game in Charlotte to kick off their season.
Raleigh, NCWNCT

NC State’s Doeren weighs in on ACC’s rough opening weekend

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – For a conference battling for national recognition, the ACC didn’t exactly win over the critics with the league’s week 1 body of work. How about with No. 10 North Carolina losing to fellow ACC member Virginia Tech 17-10. The Hokies went 5-6 a year ago. Meanwhile,...

