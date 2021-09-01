Just a reminder on some rules changes and points of emphasis.

UConn barely has a FBS program. In spite of their hopes for the past couple of decades, UConn football just never succeeded. Jim Phillips, ACC Commissioner, has pointed out that the focus is on football. UConn just doesn't bring that to the table and would be another mouth to feed that doesn't contribute. As you stated, "The money is so big now, Clemson and others could go in a heartbeat if given the right offer." Adding UConn would decrease payouts to "Clemson and others", not increase the money. That makes them more likely to leave. WVU might add a little value, not much, and would be a decent addition. I'm not sure there is much short-term value in expanding outside of WVU, nothing that would bring results "immediately". And even WVU would not have substantial impact. What the ACC needs to do immediately, is for all schools to invest financially in their football programs. We need FSU, Miami, and VT to step up and be major players again. Plus we need other schools to show more signs of life. I don't like UNC, but their recent investments in football are good for the ACC. Even Wake Forest has been improving their facilities. We need more of that. The ACC has more "potential" improvement within the conference than from without (expansion).