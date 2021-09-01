Matador Travel Equipment Updates Advanced Series
Matador Travel Equipment introduces five products to its Advanced Series of ultralight, compact and weatherproof travel bags. “Travel is finally coming back, and we have the products you need for your first foray back out there,” said Chris Clearman, founder and CEO, Matador. “We’ve updated the Advanced Series with the latest industry-leading materials and technology offering packable products that perform at an elite level.”sgbonline.com
