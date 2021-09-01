Cancel
Pea Ridge, AR

OPINION: Recalling those Pea Ridge building booms

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen we moved back to Pea Ridge in 2002, our town was in a building boom. In that year, for example, the area where we now live was an open field, the former Vic Miller farm. The windmill, apparently the original windmill that used to pump well water for the house and farm, was still standing, but was in a state of disrepair. Soon thereafter, machinery was at work, moving topsoil, laying out streets, establishing drainage. And, by 2005, many building lots had houses completed and occupied by families.

