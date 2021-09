The Dutch varsity tennis team defeated Wyoming on Wednesday afternoon by a score of 8-0. Sophomore and #1 doubles player Elliot Wehrmeyer had this to say following the team’s win, “I thought the team played very well as a whole. It was an important conference match and the team came out and took care of business. We are now focused on brining that same energy into our conference match next week against Grand Rapids Union.” Holland is now 2-0 in conference play and 9-1 overall. The Dutch will be off for Labor Day weekend before hosting Grand Rapids Union a week from today at 4:00pm.