My Copy of DC's Pulped Free Comic Book Day 2020 Generation Zero

When DC Comics originally announced DC's Generation Zero: Gods Among Us for Free Comic Book Day 2020, it was to have Flash and Wonder Woman stories, that promised to "lay the foundation for even more seismic-level changes in the DC universe. It all starts here, and everything counts." And that " Now armed with infinite knowledge – and the powers of a god – Wally West can see the past, present and future of the DC Universe all at once.…Including what needs to be changed." It would features a version of the story "Flash Forward: Epilogue" expanded by 13 pages from its original publication in The Flash #750, with new material by Scott Lobdell and Brett Booth. It would also reprint "A Brave New World," from Wonder Woman #750. By Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch, it had Wonder Woman make her debut as DC's first superhero, saving the life of Franklin D. Roosevelt during an assassination attempt at the 1930 World's Fair in New York. That was then changed with the Wonder Woman story stripped out, replaced by a preview of Dark Nights: Death Metal #1. More than a million copies were printed. Bleeding Cool knew that this was all intended to set up the Generations series which would culminate in the 5G relaunch.