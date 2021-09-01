Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

My Copy of DC's Pulped Free Comic Book Day 2020 Generation Zero

By Rich Johnston
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen DC Comics originally announced DC's Generation Zero: Gods Among Us for Free Comic Book Day 2020, it was to have Flash and Wonder Woman stories, that promised to "lay the foundation for even more seismic-level changes in the DC universe. It all starts here, and everything counts." And that " Now armed with infinite knowledge – and the powers of a god – Wally West can see the past, present and future of the DC Universe all at once.…Including what needs to be changed." It would features a version of the story "Flash Forward: Epilogue" expanded by 13 pages from its original publication in The Flash #750, with new material by Scott Lobdell and Brett Booth. It would also reprint "A Brave New World," from Wonder Woman #750. By Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch, it had Wonder Woman make her debut as DC's first superhero, saving the life of Franklin D. Roosevelt during an assassination attempt at the 1930 World's Fair in New York. That was then changed with the Wonder Woman story stripped out, replaced by a preview of Dark Nights: Death Metal #1. More than a million copies were printed. Bleeding Cool knew that this was all intended to set up the Generations series which would culminate in the 5G relaunch.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Snyder
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Comic Book Day#Dc#Wonder Woman#Bleeding Cool#Generations#Future State#The Free Comic Book#Legion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
eBay
Related
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day Shows A Brutal Daredevil Future

We ran a look at the surprise Daredevil story in today's Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day comic a while ago. But now that it is out today for Free Comic Book Day, August 14th, we can afford to be a little more spoilery. Because the comic also includes an unannounced...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Spider-Man Free Comic Book Day Makes Ben Reilly The Real Spider-Man

The Spider-Man/Venom Free Comic Book Day comic book arrives in comic book stores today for Free Comic Book Day, August 14th. We looked at it before and we can afford to be slightly more spoilery now. The featured Spider-Man in a story called "Test-Drive" by Zeb Wells and Patrick Gleason,...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Avengers Free Comic Book Day Sets Up Avengers #50 Loki Variants Event

Free Comic Book Day Avengers/Hulk is out today for Free Comic Book Day, August 14th, so we can afford to be a little more spoilery. It consolidates Jason Aaron's Avengers series heading to Avengers #50. And, just like the movies and the TV shows right now, it's all about the Multiverse, as portrayed by Iban Coello.
Comics411mania.com

Comics 411: Weirdest Comic Book Covers

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed The Silliest Characters in Comic Books. Here’s...
ComicsPosted by
Variety

Best Comics Not About Superheroes

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Netflix’s popular “Sweet Tooth” series revealed the kinds of worlds available to those willing to look beyond superheroes and see what else comic books have to offer. There’s more to be found than good-guy-versus-bad-guy slugfests, even inside the seemingly narrow field of post-apocalyptic settings and stories. Take a look at the list below and discover all-new ways that the world could end, on the...
Entertainmentcosmicbook.news

Superman Will Be Gay In DC Comics

Following the recent news of Robin, now it's said that DC Comics will be turning Superman gay. The news comes from former DC Comics artist Ethan Van Sciver who has been right about the direction of DC Comics in the past. Now sources fill in Van Sciver that the Jonathan...
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

10 Best Flash stories of all time

Barry Allen, the most well-known Flash, is the superhero credited with kicking off the Silver Age of comics in 1956's Showcase #4, and in the more than six decades since his debut, Barry Allen and his predecessors, legacy successors, and spin-off heroes have starred in thousands of comic book stories.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman Becomes a Super-Spreader in Detective Comics #1042 [Preview]

All this time, Batman has been wearing the mask on the wrong part of his face, and it's finally come back to haunt him! In this preview of Detective Comics #1042, Batman has become infected by a Vile virus, and now he's going on a super-spreading rampage in Gotham City! Check out a preview of the issue, in stores on Tuesday from DC Comics, below!
Comicsflickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – DC’s Midnighter 2021 Annual #1

DC Comics releases Midnighter 2021 Annual #1 this Tuesday, and you can get a sneak peek at the issue below with the official preview…. The big finish to the adventure starting all the way back in the conclusion of Future State: Superman: Worlds of War. Midnighter traveled into the future to help get himself out of a jam, only to swap places with his future self. Now, the Midnighter from the future finds himself trapped in a paradox, working his way back to his onetime present to swap places again. Don’t worry if you’re confused-so is he! The key to this whole thing is Andrej Trojan, the nefarious industrialist who tried using Superman’s mission on Warworld to his own end. Midnighter has been carrying Trojan’s robotic skull with him, hunting for the 2021 iteration of the man, and shutting his whole company down before any of this trouble even starts. Finishing the serial, which runs in the back of Action Comics, this time-travel escapade also leads into Superman and the Authority!
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Batman/Superman Creates Marvel's Watcher For DC's Infinity Frontier

The Batman/Superman storyline has been telling a very entertaining meta-narrative of competing realities, with stories of different Supermen and Batmen told as reels of cinematic film that dovetail together in some of the more extraordinary flights of narrative fantasy drawn by Ivan Reis, as realities collide, wrap around and tear through each other. I presume that Marvel Studios is taking notes. Auter.IO, as a manufacturer or at least archivist of a variety of realities, playing out for his amusement.
MoviesComicBook

The Flash Cinematographer: “Complex” DC Comics Adaptation Is “Not Really a Comic Book Movie”

The Flash movie is "complex" with a "massive" scale, says cinematographer Henry Braham — but the Justice League spin-off is "not really a comic book movie." The DC Comics adaptation, reuniting Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League co-stars Ezra Miller as the Flash and Ben Affleck as Batman, is Braham's latest after shooting the James Gunn-directed The Suicide Squad. Ahead of the new movie racing into theaters in November 2022, Braham updates The Flash and explains why director Andy Muschietti's brave and bold spin-off isn't a "superhero movie":
Comicsbleedingcool.com

The Return of Todd McFarlane's Mr Bones to DC Comics Infinite Frontier

A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool noted that Director Bones of the DEO in Infinite Frontier was starting to look a little more… omniversal in his appearance. Jumping from his usual suit and tie these days to an older look…. Some may remember how Director Bones first looked when he...
Artsbleedingcool.com

13 Free Comic Book Day 2021 Titles, Available Digitally

This year's Free Comic Book Day gave away around 55 comic book titles in comic book stores. But a few have also been made available digitally, on Kindle and ComiXology, for those who couldn't make it to the store. Here's a look at the eleven titles able to be read right now.
Comicsbookriot.com

Give This Hero a Comic Book: Blindspot

The past 80 years of comic book history are littered with hundreds of forgotten or underutilized characters. Some of them could be stars, but never got a proper chance to shine. “Give This Hero a Comic Book” highlights the Z-listers who deserve another chance in the limelight. Today, we’re talking about Sam Chung, also known as Blindspot.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

McFarlane Toys Reveals DC Comics Darkseid War Lex Luthor Figure

The Darkseid War rages on as McFarlane Toys announces their newest DC Multiverse 7" scale figure. It's villain's week as McFarlane Toys releases two new Lex Luthor figures starting with the New 52 Green Power Suit covered here. This time we are diving into some of the newer DC Comics storylines with Justice League: The Darkseid War. There is a new God of Apokolips with Lex Luthor wearing his Superman styled Blue Power Suit as he sits on his new throne. Featuring 22 points of articulation, a new version of Lex is here was a creepy head sculpt and a Darkseid throne that will make a great addition for any DC Multiverse figure. The DC Multiverse Lex Luthor Blue Power Suit from Justice League: The Darkseid War is priced at $19.99. Pre-orders are live right here, with him set to reign supreme in December 2021, and keep an eye out for more McFarlane Multiverse figures.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Have Their Version Of Marvel's Multiversal Masters of Evil

For Free Comic Book Day this year, Marvel Comics previewed Avengers #50 with a Multiversal Masters Of Evil, drawing together figures of different realities and times together as a new Avengers threat. At the end of the previous issue of Injustice Frontier #4, we got a look at another team…

Comments / 0

Community Policy