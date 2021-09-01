Cancel
PUBG: Battlegrounds Reveals Details For 13.2 Patch

By Gavin Sheehan
bleedingcool.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKrafton Inc. has released details about the newly rebranded PUBG: Battlegrounds and the latest patch which will be coming next week. Patch 13.2 will be released on September 8th for PC and September 16th for consoles, as it will bring in the latest Survivor Pass: CRAZY NIGHT. This will run for eight weeks rather than six, giving you a little extra mayhem for your time. The patch is also adding the P90 SMG weapon to Care Packages, a new vehicle is being added, improvements to the gameplay system, weapon and weather patterns to the Taego map, and more. We have the cliff notes about the patch for you below along with the latest trailer showing some of it off.

