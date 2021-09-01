Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Judge prepares to rule on Purdue Pharma's opioid settlement

By GEOFF MULVIHILL
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MES4P_0bjTBBmS00
Opioid Crisis Purdue Bankruptcy FILE - This Feb. 19, 2013, file photo shows OxyContin pills arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt. A federal bankruptcy judge is expected to rule Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, on whether to accept a settlement between OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, the states and thousands of local governments over an opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the last two decades. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File) (Toby Talbot)

A federal bankruptcy judge prepared to rule Wednesday on whether to accept a settlement between OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, the states and thousands of local governments over an opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the last two decades.

If Judge Robert Drain confirms the plan, estimated to be valued at $10 billion, it could cap years of litigation. Members of the Sackler family would give up ownership of the company and pay $4.5 billion while the company is converted to a new entity with its profits being used to fight the epidemic. Objectors could appeal the ruling.

Drain began the hearing shortly after 10 a.m. but had yet to rule by late morning. He has made rulings that appear to favor accepting the plan, including overruling objections on some insurance issues.

The role of Purdue and the Sacklers in selling a product that caused so much harm, as well as the number of parties involved, “makes the bankruptcy cases before me highly unusual and complex," he said Wednesday.

The next steps become murkier if the judge sides with a handful of holdout states and activists by rejecting the plan. Parties in the case could head back to the drawing board, and long-paused lawsuits against the company and Sackler family members would likely resume.

The most contentious issue in the settlement process is that Sackler family members would receive protection from lawsuits over opioids. They would not receive immunity from criminal charges, though there are no indications any are forthcoming.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company would become a new entity with its board of directors appointed by government officials. Its profits, along with money from the Sacklers, would be used to fund treatment and education programs, among other efforts, as well as compensate some victims of the crisis. Those who are eligible would be expected to receive payments from $3,500 to $48,000.

Under the settlement, public officials would appoint members of the board of the new company that would replace Purdue.

State and local governments came to support the plan overwhelmingly, though many did so grudgingly, as did groups representing those harmed by prescription opioids.

Nine states, Washington, D.C., Seattle and the U.S. Bankruptcy Trustee, which seeks to protect the nation’s bankruptcy system, opposed the settlement, largely because of the protections granted to the Sackler family.

Drain has urged the holdouts to negotiate an agreement, warning that drawn-out litigation would delay getting settlement money to victims and the programs needed to address the epidemic. Opioid-linked deaths in the U.S. continue at a record pace last year, hitting 70,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
28K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Lawsuits#Purdue Pharma#Oxycontin#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
EconomyTimes Union

Editorial: Blood money

All the justice money can buy: That’s what the billionaire Sackler family gets in a settlement deal over its role in the devastating opioid crisis. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Robert Drain has approved a deal that shields the family behind OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma from all future lawsuits in exchange for their $4.5 billion share of a $10 billion payout.
Lawpsychologytoday.com

An Unjust World? The OxyContin Case

More than 500,000 people in the United States have died from opioid drug overdoses, and millions more suffer from opioid addiction. The Sackler family agreed in the legal settlement to pay $4.5 billion to victims but is practically released from any possible liability. This settlement shatters people's “just-world belief,” the...
IndustryInsurance Journal

Drug Distributors Signal $26B Opioid Settlement with States to Proceed

Three large U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson will proceed with a proposed $26 billion settlement resolving claims that they fueled the opioid epidemic after “enough” states joined in, the companies said on Saturday. The companies had until Saturday to decide whether enough states back the $21 billion...
EconomyCNN

Judge conditionally approves plan to dissolve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma

New York (CNN Business) — A federal bankruptcy judge ruled that Purdue Pharma, the maker of the addictive painkiller OxyContin, will be dissolved under a settlement deal and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, will pay out more than $4 billion to address the opioid epidemic that's killed more than 500,000 Americans.
IndustryPosted by
WDBO

Companies: $26B settlement of opioid lawsuits to move ahead

Four companies in the drug industry said Saturday that enough states had agreed to a settlement of lawsuits over the opioid crisis for them to move ahead with the $26 billion deal. An announcement from the three largest U.S. drug distribution companies and a confirmation from drugmaker Johnson & Johnson,...
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge to rule on Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge is expected to rule on Wednesday on OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s request to approve its bankruptcy reorganization plan that would shield the company’s Sackler family owners from future litigation over the opioid crisis. If U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approves the deal, which...
IndustryWEAU-TV 13

Legal shield for Purdue Pharma owners is at heart of appeals

(AP) -The end of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case has left a bitter taste for those who wanted to see more accountability for members of the Sackler family. A federal judge this week gave preliminary approval to a plan that settles some 3,000 lawsuits against the maker of the painkiller OxyContin. But some state attorneys general and cities are promising appeals.
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

Purdue Pharma OxyContin Ruling Lets Sacklers Off the Hook

There is only one bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York: Robert D. Drain, a former bankruptcy lawyer who has been on the bench for nearly two decades. That means, of course, that if a company decides to file for bankruptcy in White Plains, Drain will preside over its restructuring.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Sackler Family Wins Immunity From Future Opioid Lawsuits

A federal judge on Wednesday approved a bankruptcy settlement giving members of the Sackler family immunity from any future lawsuits involving the opioid crisis. The family, which owns Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, were granted “global peace” by Federal Judge Robert Drain, who approved a bankruptcy settlement that will require the family to forfeit the company while paying roughly $4.3 billion of their fortune to address the deadly destruction caused by opioids. “This is a bitter result,” Drain said, adding that he would have “expected a higher settlement” to arise from mediation sessions behind closed doors that have spanned two years.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Rolling Stone

Purdue Pharma’s Bankruptcy Plan Is Approved, Allowing the Sackler Family to Escape Legal Accountability for the Opioid Crisis

A major push to hold the Sackler family legally accountable for their role in the opioid crisis essentially ended today when a U.S. Bankruptcy Court ruled that the family’s company, Purdue Pharma, creators of the addictive painkiller OxyContin, would be dissolved and the family owners would pay $4.5 billion to address the opioid pandemic, while protecting the family from future liability. The resolution ends thousands of lawsuits brought against the drugmaker and its owners by state and local governments, tribes, hospitals, and individuals, and it releases the family from current and future civil suits against them for their role in the...
Medical & Biotechartforum.com

Sackler Family Pays $4.5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits as Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

Thousands of lawsuits relating to the aggressive marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin were brought to a close yesterday as Judge Robert Drain of the US Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, ordered that the drug’s maker, Purdue Pharma, be dissolved and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, pay $4.5 billion of their personal wealth toward the creation of addiction and prevention programs. The Stamford, Connecticut–based Purdue had been charged with assertively marketing OxyContin and providing kickbacks to doctors who prescribed the powerful opioid while downplaying its addictive qualities, resulting in rampant overprescription, an accompanying surge of related addictions, and more than half a million deaths across the United States. As part of yesterday’s settlement, the Sackler family members will be shielded from further lawsuits relating to OxyContin, thus enjoying the type of protection that is typically awarded to companies filing for bankruptcy, rather than to individuals. Of note, no Sackler family member took responsibility for the opioid crisis or offered an apology to any of the suing entities, which ranged from state governments to tribes to individuals.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
9&10 News

Purdue Pharma Bankruptcy Plan Would Settle Opioid Lawsuits

A federal bankruptcy judge gave conditional approval to a multi-billion dollar plan that would settle lawsuits against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin. Now some state attorneys general and families of overdose victims say the punishment doesn’t go nearly far enough. Purdue Pharma is blamed for being a catalyst of...
Economyarcamax.com

Purdue judge to approve bankruptcy plan pending minor changes

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said he’ll approve Purdue Pharma LP’s sweeping settlement of opioid-related civil claims on Wednesday, paving the way for the company and its owners, members of the Sackler family, to pay billions of dollars to benefit places hit hard by the epidemic. Drain, who has overseen...
BusinessFOXBusiness

Purdue Pharma judge says Sacklers face 'substantial risk' of liability

The judge overseeing Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy said on Monday that some members of the Sackler family who own the OxyContin maker face a "substantial risk" of liability and could be on the hook for "huge amounts of money" over claims the company fueled the opioid epidemic. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert...

Comments / 0

Community Policy