Google Pay has long been available but the tech giant’s payment service has yet to become really the standard among consumers. Many people use it but perhaps the number isn’t as what Google expected. We have seen several changes and improvements to the app recently including the balance being used for NFC in-store payments, sending money from US to India and Singapore, and an easier way to buy groceries, commute, and understand spending. It also now has better privacy controls. Google has teamed up with more financial institutions and has partnered with a number of banks for digital banking.