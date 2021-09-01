TradeStation's James Putra Talks Ethereum, Rise Of Institutional Investment In Cryptocurrency: What Does It All Mean?
Interest in Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) has increased thanks to the rise of NFTs and the lower price compared to Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), TradeStation’s James Putra told Benzinga. Growing Interest: After a January that was “out of this world,” TradeStation is still seeing continued growth and interest in the cryptocurrency space, Putra said during a panel at the 2021 Benzinga Crypto Festival.www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0