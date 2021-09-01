Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Dealing with wine snobs

By GPN Staff
Grosse Pointe News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver encounter a wine snob? I have — far too often, alas. And dealing with wine snobs is an art form calling for subtlety. Rule No. 1: laughing out loud is verboten. Still, you’d simply not believe some of the things I’ve heard over more than 40 years of drinking wine. Bad times often happen when buffoons are in charge of the wine selections.

www.grossepointenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Wine#White Wine#Dessert Wine#Wine Bottle#Food Drink#Beverages#Sun Maid#Polish#Reds#Italian#Portuguese#The Creators Syndicate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Never Make This Request At An Italian Restaurant

One of the benefits of today's restaurant scene is the opportunity to enjoy and learn about other cultures, in terms of cuisine and even social norms. Whether it's Indian, Mexican, Middle Eastern, or something else, it's fascinating to expose ourselves to differences — different tastes, different culinary practices. There's nothing wrong with wanting to enhance yourself and become more culturally, but as with all things, that means it's also possible you might make some missteps, even with the best of intentions. Most restaurant personnel, of whatever region or nationality, are gracious and will be more than happy to help you on your cultural journey.
Festivalhiltonheadmonthly.com

Wine & Food Festival

Festival executive director Jeff Gerber, now in his sixth year in charge and 18th overall working the week-long affair, said the time of year is not the only change for the 36th year of the event. “We’re excited to base the festival at the new Lowcountry Celebration Park on Pope...
ShoppingPosted by
People

10 Housewarming Gifts That Beat Bringing a Bottle of Wine — All Under $50 on Amazon

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Other than shopping around for some stylish new furniture, there's no better way to celebrate the beginning of a chapter in a new pad than with a housewarming party. If you happen to be the receiver of an invite, you know the pressure is on to find a snazzy gift. A bottle of wine may be your usual go-to, but there are a few options from Amazon's Handmade section that will show up any bottle of Chardonnay — and they're all under $50.
RestaurantsPosted by
97.5 WOKQ

Mass Restaurant Serves up an Extravagant Bloody Mary with Practically a Whole Lobster in it

I'm convinced that the world is made up of two kinds of people; Bloody Mary Enthusiasts and people that can't bring themselves to enjoy Bloodys but they wish they did. A Bloody Mary is so much more than tomato juice, horse radish, and vodka these days. If you can dream it, you can put it in your bloody! I have indulged in Bloody Marys that have had sliders, full pickles, meat and cheese skewers, oysters, shrimp, A BABY (okay, I am joking with the last one, but the rest is true) It is almost like restaurants are in a competition with each other to see who can whip up the most over-the-top bloody. I am here for it and thrilled to be a judge.
DrinksPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Women + Wine: Demystifying the ‘clean’ wine movement

In recent years, there has been a lot of talk among wine drinkers, environmentalists, and health nuts about natural, organic, biodynamic, sustainable, and otherwise “clean” wines.  There are restaurants that exclusively sell natural wines such as 8arm in Poncey Highlands, multi-level marketing wine clubs that are dedicated to offering only “clean” wines (a very gimmicky… The post Women + Wine: Demystifying the ‘clean’ wine movement appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Napa Valley Register

The Wine Press: A fundraiser for the Napa Valley Wine Library

The Napa Valley Wine Library will host a fundraising benefit at Calistoga’s historic Mount View Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 16, from 6 to 9 p.m. The outdoor event includes a three-course dinner paired with Chateau Montelena wines. Dessert will be served as guests watch the 2008 film “Bottle Shock,” the light-hearted retelling of the Paris Wine Tasting of 1976.
Food & Drinksvinepair.com

We Asked 8 Bartenders: What’s the Most Overrated Tequila Cocktail?

When it comes time to mix a drink with the world’s most popular agave spirit, dozens of bartenders agree: The Margarita and the Tequila Sunrise are the most overrated tequila-based cocktails. “Now don’t get me wrong, Margaritas can be great,” Anthony Baker, NYC-based mixologist, tells VinePair. “But people need to...
Drinkstellicovillageconnection.com

Giving an outlet for wine appreciation

For more than two decades, the Smoky Mountain chapter of the American Wine Society has offered area residents an opportunity to explore wine. The local chapter was formed in 1999 by Alcide Porell. “A lot of people move here in Tellico Village and they come from various parts of the...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

What To Know When Eating Bread With Dinner In Italy

You'd think that in a country known for its "dolce vita" attitude, there would be no regulations regarding something so routine as eating. Well, if there's one aspect of Italian culture you should know, it's the importance of food. While it may seem odd to say that there's a right and wrong way to eat, the truth is that if you're planning on spending any time in Italy, you'll want to brush up on a few gastronomic guidelines — starting with bread.
Santa Clarita, CAsantaclaritamagazine.com

Vine 2 Wine 2021

Not only does it take a village, but it takes a community. Thank you to all that attended Vine2Wine on Saturday August, 26 and added to the success of this fundraising event. Our three wonderful chairs of this evert, were Christy Grable, Nola Aronson, and Alison Lindemann. Our Chairman of the board Alexander Hafizi and all of our board of directors, our dedicated staff Tricia Rasplicka and Cheryl Fleming Ramirez , the 50+ volunteers that worked so hard that night, all of our wineries and breweries, all of our event sponsors, all of the donors to our live and silent auctions, the numerous bakeries who provided an array of gorgeous desserts, all the in kind donors who donated their goods and services, our energetic and fun emcee Chris Schauble and auction announcer Larry Grable, and all of you…our 325+ guests who attended our fundraising event to support those with cancer, and to Porsche Santa Clarita, Galpin Motors, The Horseless Carriage Restaurant and their team of dedicated and hard working staff. We could not have done this without you! For more information visit www.circleofhopeinc.org.
Food & Drinkscbslocal.com

Worldly Wine Tasting

"Five bubbles from Around the World" with a small plate pairing. $20 per person. Funds raised go to support veterans.
Medina, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

111 Bistro schedules 5-course wine dinner featuring Huneeus Wines

MEDINA, Ohio – 111 Bistro is continuing its series of wine dinners with one that will feature Huneeus Wines. Dinner is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30. • Citrus, Kalamata, garbanzo, peach fennel. Wine: Illumination Sauvignon Blanc, $49.99. • Almond-crusted branzino, apricot sauce. Wine: Flowers Chardonnay, Sonoma, $39.99. • Mushroom ravioli,...
RecipesFood Network

The Dessert That Never Stopped Bringing Everyone Together

I hope I’m not throwing my parents under the bus when I say they have and always been extremely frugal people. Oh, you know the ones. Those people who stockpile on free napkins and ketchup packets for the home supply whenever the family eats out. The more coupons on hand, the better. In the basement of my childhood home in Farmington, Connecticut, my mom even had a dedicated area to store unopened gifts that one of her two kids had gotten for their birthday...for the sole purpose of regifting them to one of our friends for their birthday. If you were my elementary school classmate and ever received a Bratz Doll from me as a gift, I regret to inform you I did not spend a single dime.
DrinksThe Wine Economist

Wine Wars II

Wine Wars II, the updated sequel to my 2011 book Wine Wars, is now in production and is scheduled for release in July 2022. Here is a peek at what’s coming. Globalization has pushed back the borders of the wine world, creating a complex, interconnected market where Old World and New World wines and producers compete head to head. Writing with wit and verve, Mike Veseth (a.k.a. the Wine Economist) tells the compelling story of the war between the market forces that are redrawing the world wine map and the terroirists who resist them. This is the battle for the future of wine—and for its soul. The fight isn’t just over bottles bought and sold, however; power and taste are also at stake. Who will call the shots in the wine market of the future? Who will set the price? Whose palate will prevail? Veseth masterfully brings all of these questions together in the only book on the wine business written for all lovers of wine.
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

Food and wine and chefs at BottleRock

BottleRock Napa Valle has once again tapped into the region’s culinary talent, creating a food, wine, craft brew and spirits festival to complement the BottleRock musical lineup during the three-day event, Sept. 3-5, 2021, in Napa. BottleRock guests will enjoy a myriad of dining options throughout the festival grounds featuring...
Drinksfoxbaltimore.com

National Red Wine Day

National Red Wine Day is this Saturday and a local wine boutique is sharing some tips on how to look beyond the label to find the best red wine for you!. Jeryl Cole from Off the Box has some tips on picking the best wine pairing. She also says there are some events coming up for wine lovers to enjoy across Central Maryland.
Drinksjuliensjournal.com

Sips & Tips: September Wines

September is a wonderful month for travel. Since most of us are not yet hopping on planes and flying over the pond, I thought sharing wines from Europe might afford us a mental trip. I consulted with Tim Althaus, owner of Family Beer, regarding his thoughts on fall wines. He suggested a Primitivo from Italy and a Chardonnay from France. See what you think!

Comments / 0

Community Policy