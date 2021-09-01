Georgia football injury updates: WR Dominick Blaylock ‘close’ to returning for games

Dominick Blaylock

ATHENS — Georgia receiver Dominick Blaylock could be back on the field sooner than later, based on an optimistic update from Coach Kirby Smart on Tuesday afternoon.

“He’s gaining confidence in it, like today, he was out running routes, actually on the scout team,” Smart said. “(He) did everything against the defense so we could get an even better look. He’s done everything.”

That said, Smart indicated that despite that activity, Blaylock will not be ready to play when the No. 5 Bulldogs meet No. 3 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

“You say, ‘Why can’t he go play,’ well, he’s still gaining confidence, getting his stamina back,” Smart said. " He hasn’t been able to rep with our one and two offense.”

