Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Georgia football injury updates: WR Dominick Blaylock ‘close’ to returning for games

By Mike Griffith
Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310Fx5_0bjTAWB600
Dominick Blaylock

ATHENS — Georgia receiver Dominick Blaylock could be back on the field sooner than later, based on an optimistic update from Coach Kirby Smart on Tuesday afternoon.

“He’s gaining confidence in it, like today, he was out running routes, actually on the scout team,” Smart said. “(He) did everything against the defense so we could get an even better look. He’s done everything.”

That said, Smart indicated that despite that activity, Blaylock will not be ready to play when the No. 5 Bulldogs meet No. 3 Clemson at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

“You say, ‘Why can’t he go play,’ well, he’s still gaining confidence, getting his stamina back,” Smart said. " He hasn’t been able to rep with our one and two offense.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
11K+
Followers
28K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Football
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kirby Smart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#Coach Kirby Smart#Bank Of America Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Georgia StatePosted by
WGAU

Georgia football comfortable favorite to beat UAB

Kirby Smart is bracing his Georgia football team for its next test, a home game against a veteran group of UAB Blazers. The Bulldogs, coming off a historic 10-3 win over Clemson last Saturday night in Charlotte, N.C., are a 25-point favorite over Alabama-Birmingham in the 3:30 p.m. (TV: ESPN2) game at Sanford Stadium.
Georgia StatePosted by
WGAU

Georgia football shoots up in latest AP Poll Top 25 rankings after beating Clemson

The Georgia Bulldogs are moving on up thanks to an opening week win over the Clemson Tigers. The big win moved Georgia from No. 5 in the AP Poll up to No. 2. While it wasn’t a banner day for the Georgia offense, the Bulldogs held Clemson to just three points, the lowest of the Dabo Swinney era. Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was also sacked seven times. After the loss, Clemson fell to No. 6 in the poll.
College SportsPosted by
WGAU

College coaches dealing with breakthrough COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. — (AP) — Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari said he contracted COVID-19 after being vaccinated, but pointed out he is relieved the shot did its job in leaving him with mild symptoms. Other notable breakthrough cases have occurred in college football, with vaccinated players and coaches testing...
NFLPosted by
WGAU

Sam Cunningham, who starred at USC and in NFL, dies at 71

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Sam “Bam” Cunningham, an All-American fullback at Southern California whose performance against Alabama was credited with helping to integrate football in the South and who went on to a record-setting career with the New England Patriots, died Tuesday. He was 71. He died at his...
College SportsPosted by
WGAU

1,000-game winner, Hall of Fame coach Magee ready to retire

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Herb Magee, the Hall of Famer known as “The Shot Doc” whose 1,123 career wins trail only Duke's Mike Krzyzewski among all active coaches, will retire from Jefferson University at the end of the season. Magee is the only basketball coach to have achieved that many...
BasketballPosted by
WGAU

WNBA playoff seeds up for grabs as teams enter home stretch

NEW YORK — (AP) — The WNBA playoff chase may come down to the final day of the regular season on Sept. 19. Six teams have already clinched postseason spots, although where they will finish in the standings is still up for grabs. Connecticut remains the top seed, riding a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy