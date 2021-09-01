Mind game: How Georgia coach Kirby Smart handles magnitude of Clemson opener, title

ATHENS — Kirby Smart doesn’t listen to the outside noise any more than he stops to smell the roses.

The sixth-year Georgia head coach is tight when it comes to allocation of time and resources, always looking to make sure each step is in the right direction, each decision aimed toward the ultimate goal.

It’s been a zany offseason of change in college football filled with just as many curious hot takes. At some point a narrative started that Smart -- only 45 years old and in his sixth season as a head coach -- was somehow under the gun to win a national title this season.

An ESPN writer who covers the Big Ten curiously skipped over Michigan’s massive failure to reach its league title game the past 10 years and labeled Georgia the biggest underachieving program in the nation.

