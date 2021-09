Joe Amabile has been charming fans of Bachelor Nation since he appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of "The Bachelorette" in 2018. Nicknamed "Grocery Store Joe," he was eliminated during the first rose ceremony of Season 14. Despite the fact that sparks did not fly between Becca and Joe, viewers went crazy over him and wanted to see more. A lot has changed for Joe since first appearing on reality television in 2018, and fans might be interested to know his career has shifted over the past few years as well.