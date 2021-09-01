Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Astronomy

“Unfathomable Abodes of Life?” –Water Worlds of the Milky Way

dailygalaxy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore life appeared on land some 400 million years ago, all life on Earth including the mind evolved in the sea. Astronomers have recently conjectured that blue exoplanets with endless oceans may be orbiting many of the Milky Way’s one trillion stars. In 2016, for example, Kepler astronomers discovered planets that are unlike anything in our solar system –a “water world” planetary system orbiting the star Kepler-62. This five-planet system has two worlds in the habitable zone — their surfaces completely covered by an endless global ocean with no land or mountains in sight.

dailygalaxy.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Water#Oceans#Water Bodies#Deep Water#Ocean World#The Daily Galaxy#C H#N And S#Io#Enceladus#Subseafloor Fluid#Caltech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Astronomytecheblog.com

Astronomers Discover Massive Structure at Edge of Milky Way Galaxy That Can’t Be Explained

Nanjing University (China) astronomers recently used the five-hundred-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) and came across a massive elongated structure as they searched for clouds of neutral atomic hydrogen (HI). This is the extension to the first galactic quadrant of the Shield-Centaur arm (Outer Scutum-Centaurus [OSC)] and appears to be located far behind it, which is a secondary spiral arm of the Milky Way, lovsyrf 71,750 light years from the galactic center. Read more for a video and additional information.
Sciencedeseret.com

Scientists find 6 mysterious structures hidden beneath a Greenland ice sheet

Scientists have suggested there are multiple mysterious structures hidden beneath the Greenland ice sheet. Per Space.com, radar and other technologies have helped scientists discover what’s sitting below Greenland’s ice sheet, which is about 9,800 feet thick. “These new tools reveal a complex, invisible landscape that holds clues to the past...
EntertainmentPosted by
Indy100

Remember The Day After Tomorrow? An expert has predicted that it could come true

A scientist has warned that the scenes from the 2004 blockbuster disaster movie The Day After Tomorrow are no longer science fiction and are already starting to take place. The movie, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid, is an overdramatisation of what would happen under extreme climate change, with New York City being frozen solid after just a few days following a huge tsunami. Most of North America and Europe becomes a frozen wasteland in the movie and, although it might seem farfetched, sometimes reality is scarier than fiction.
Wildlifeearth.com

Largest known flying reptile was like a real-life dragon

A massive pterosaur once flew over the Australian outback with a wingspan of over 22 feet, according to a new study from the University of Queensland. The experts report that this “fearsome dragon” is the largest known flying reptile of its kind. The research team was led by PhD candidate...
Astronomytecheblog.com

Intelligent Extraterrestrial Civilizations May be Harvesting Energy from Black Holes Using Dyson Spheres

Researchers from the National Tsing Hua University in Taiwan, led by Tiger Yu-Yang Hsiao, searched for evidence of Dyson spheres, which is a megastructure that completely encompasses a star and captures a large percentage of its power output. However, this time, they were seeking an “inverse Dyson sphere” (IDS), which could technically harvest energy from a black hole in a similar fashion. Read more for two videos about Dyson spheres and additional information.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Origin of dinosaur-ending asteroid possibly found. And it's dark.

About 66 million years ago, an estimated 6-mile-wide (9.6 kilometers) object slammed into Earth, triggering a cataclysmic series of events that resulted in the demise of non-avian dinosaurs. Now, scientists think they know where that object came from. According to new research, the impact was caused by a giant dark...
AstronomyThe Next Web

Theoretical physicists think humans are screwing up the universe’s plan

The universe started with a Big Bang. Everything that was ever going to be anything was compacted into a tiny ball of whatever-ness and then it exploded outward and the universe begin expanding. At least, that’s one way of looking at it. But emergent new theories and ages-old philosophical assertions...
Posted by
Andrei Tapalaga

The Only Man to Be Buried on the Moon

Eugene Shoemaker (Source: Atlas Obscura) Humanity has seen only a handful of people that actually had the honor to step on earth’s natural satellite, but at present, there is only one person who is “buried” on an astronomical body orbiting Earth. The name of the soul that now rests on the Moon is Eugene Shoemaker, an astrogeologist who had worked with NASA since the 1960s and became famous when a comet that crashed on Jupiter in 1994 received his name (Shoemaker-Levy Comet).
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Astronomers capture strange image of 'dancing ghosts' in the night sky

Astronomers have spotted the outline of what appear to be two ghostly figures dancing among the stars. Located about a billion light-years from Earth, the structures, formally named PKS 2130-538, have been nicknamed the "dancing ghosts" and were discovered as part of the first deep-sky search using the Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder (ASKAP) radio telescope. The search was a part of the first pilot survey by the Evolutionary Map of the Universe (EMU) project.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Rare Blue Moon of August 2021 rises tonight. Here's what to expect.

The August full moon rises tonight (Aug. 22), bringing skywatchers a rare seasonal "Blue Moon." The full moon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," reaches its peak Sunday morning at 8:02 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT). For New York City observers, the full moon will rise at 8:47 p.m., after the sun sets at 7:45 p.m. local time that day. However, it will appear large in the sky throughout both Saturday and Sunday nights, according to The Farmers' Almanac.

Comments / 0

Community Policy