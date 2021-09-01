Football: Miners win thriller against Tribe

VISALIA – El Diamante and Tulare Union put on an exciting show in front of fans on Friday, Aug. 27, as the season opener will go down as a candidate for game of the year. Both teams combined for 91 points, but it was the Miners defense that got the stops when it mattered as they held the Tribe out of the end zone in the waning seconds to win 47-44. Following a Tulare Union touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, El Diamante trailed 44-41 with about six minutes remaining and nearly 70 yards to cover in order to reach the end zone. After a sack by Tribe junior linebacker Jaiden Young, the Miners were heading in the wrong direction. As both offenses did with ease throughout the entire night, the El Diamante offense began moving the ball down the field as they pieced together the game-winning drive.