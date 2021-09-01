Cancel
Lindale, GA

Mrs. Annetta McClung Mull, age 85, of Cumming, GA, formerly of Lindale

Cover picture for the articleMrs. Annetta McClung Mull, age 85, of Cumming, GA, formerly of Lindale, passed away Monday, August 30, 2021. Mrs. Mull was born in Rome, GA on April 6, 1936, daughter of the late James and Hattie Sisson McClung. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elbert Wesley Mull. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Bookkeeper at Coosa Country Club in Rome. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Lindale.

