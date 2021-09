The fun, excitement, and competitive juices that flow during track days in a well-built car like this 1995 Honda Civic hatchback are entirely addictive. This, if you don't know firsthand, has at least been made clear by fellow enthusiasts time and time again. What often isn't covered are the dangers involved in thrashing through corners with a gaggle of other cars whose drivers you have absolutely no control over. Things—i.e., a few bumps or worse—happen from time to time, and for Evan Weider, just a few years ago, one of those "things" resulted in the loss of his track-focused two-door Civic chassis.