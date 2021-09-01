Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Kyrie Irving 'more skilled' than Stephen Curry, former Nets player says

By Ryan Gaydos
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKyrie Irving earned the backing up of his former Brooklyn Nets teammate and EuroLeague star Mike James this week when comparing the point guard to Stephen Curry. James, who only played 13 games for Brooklyn during the 2020-21 season, set off the debate when he said he would put Irving and James Harden in the conversation of most skilled scorers in NBA history. When pressed about favoring his former teammates over other NBA stars, James doubled down.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Fox News

Fox News

560K+
Followers
114K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
James Harden
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Euroleague
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors add Stephen Curry backup with signing of Nets guard

The Golden State Warriors continue to add depth to their roster to ensure Stephen Curry has enough help as they try to return to title contention. The Dubs signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets, to a two-way contract. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted, Chiozza...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Stephen Curry writes emotional message for Seth Curry amid family rumors

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have always been close and amid unfortunate rumors regarding their family, their tight relationship is needed more than ever. The Golden State Warriors star greeted his younger brother on his 31st birthday, posting a sweet and heartfelt message on Instagram, including a picture of them laughing together inside a locker room.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nets’ James Harden sends strong warning to LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, rest of NBA

James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets had a frustrating 2020-21 NBA season. They were the preseason favorites to represent the Eastern Conference in the 2021 NBA Finals but got tripped up by Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round of the playoffs. The reality of which was a bitter pill to swallow for the Nets, considering that they likely would have defeated the Atlanta Hawks in the conference finals. Brooklyn must have also been the favorites in the NBA Finals against the Phoenix Suns, who took down LeBron James and the Lakers in the opening round of the postseason.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Reasons Why The Brooklyn Nets Will Win The 2022 NBA Championship

This year, the Brooklyn Nets are the favorites for the NBA title, even with the Lakers’ acquisition of superstar Russell Westbrook. Brooklyn did very well last year despite having zero team chemistry, finishing second in the Eastern Conference, and making it to the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals. Kevin Durant played like...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Golden State Warriors Could Acquire Bradley Beal For A Massive Trade Package

The Golden State Warriors look to be back in the playoffs next season with Klay Thompson's return to the lineup. However, it is possible that they will need some immediate help on the offensive end, as Klay Thompson will likely be eased back into the lineup. Making a win-now move could be beneficial for them, as they could create yet another super team during Stephen Curry's prime.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Sends Warning To LeBron James: "This Nets Team Has The Best Player On The Planet In KD, The Best Handles On The Planet In Kyrie And The Best Point Guard On The Planet In James Harden. Watch Out, LeBron."

The Brooklyn Nets fell short of their ultimate goal of winning a championship last season, despite the fact that they assembled the team with some immense star power featuring Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving. Injuries played a role in their second-round exit, though Kevin Durant took them to within one game of the Conference Finals.
NBAAOL Corp

Max Kellerman’s Old Comment On Steph Curry Is Going Viral

On Wednesday afternoon, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Max Kellerman will be leaving his role opposite of Stephen A. Smith on First Take and take on new responsibilities at ESPN. Just a few hours later, one of the host’s most outlandish takes started to circulate around social media.

Comments / 0

Community Policy