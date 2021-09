One of my all-time favorite things to do, whether it's a holiday weekend or not--is COOK OUT. And when I do it has to be on a charcoal grill--no gas. Charcoal adds a flavor to whatever you're grilling that gas can't. Plus--if you're going to grill with gas--you may as well just cook on a stove. My opinion. Anyway--the holiday weekend is upon us, and with it comes nice hot sunny west Texas weather--so the grills all over the Permian Basin are going to be humming. Question is--can we smell what you're cookin'? (OK--maybe not. You're not Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson after all!)....