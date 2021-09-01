Hospice of Southern Maine to host virtual Twilight in the Park community remembrance event on Sept. 25
After a successful virtual event last fall, Hospice of Southern Maine (HSM) is excited to offer its annual community memorial event, Twilight in the Park, in virtual format on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. The community-wide luminaria event is typically held at dusk in Deering Oaks Park. Due to gathering restrictions, the 2020 event was held virtually, with hundreds of participants lighting their own luminarias and tuning into HSM’s program during the event.bangordailynews.com
