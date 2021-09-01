Road & Dock Closures Update: Week of Sunday, September 5, 2021

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH ENGINEERING CLOSURES

Banyan Blvd. between Quadrille Blvd. and North Dixie Hwy. (Tuesday, September 7, 2021, 6:00 p.m. until Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 6:00 a.m., and Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 6:00 p.m., until Thursday, September 9, 2021, 6:00 a.m.): Overnight road closures for underground utility repair. Access to City Center garage will be maintained from North Dixie Hwy. Pedestrian access to sidewalks will be maintained.

Overnight road closures for underground utility repair. Access to City Center garage will be maintained from North Dixie Hwy. Pedestrian access to sidewalks will be maintained. S. Dixie Hwy. at Nottingham Blvd. (Monday, September 13, 2021, through Friday, October 15, 2021): Intersection closed for underground utility repairs. Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Intersection closed for underground utility repairs. Traffic will be detoured as follows: Southbound Dixie Hwy. traffic should: Go east on Southern Blvd. to Olive Ave., go south on Olive Ave. to Pine Terrance, go east on Pine Terrace to S. Dixie Hwy.

Northbound Dixie Hwy. traffic should: Go east on Hunter St. to Olive Ave., go north on Olive Ave. to Malverne Rd., go west on Malverne Rd. to Dixie Hwy.

Eastbound Nottingham Blvd. traffic approaching Dixie Hwy. should: Go north on Miller Ave. to Malverne Rd., go east on Malverne Rd. to Dixie Hwy. or Olive Ave.

Westbound Nottingham traffic approaching Dixie Hwy. should: use Olive Ave. as a north-south alternative.

Westbound Southern Blvd. between Olive Ave. and Washington Rd. (through Friday, September 17, 2021): Westbound lanes closed for water main and road repair. Westbound traffic will be maintained using alternative lanes.

Westbound lanes closed for water main and road repair. Westbound traffic will be maintained using alternative lanes. Rosemary Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and 8 th St. (through Monday, October 18, 2021): Northbound lane closed for street light installation.

Northbound lane closed for street light installation. 7 th St. at Tamarind Ave. (through November 2021): Intersection closure for underground utility installation.

Intersection closure for underground utility installation. 7 th St. between Carver Ave. and Tamarind Ave. (through Thursday, September 30, 2021): Road closed as part of the Tamarind Ave. Corridor Improvements Project. Local access only to 7th S.

Road closed as part of the Tamarind Ave. Corridor Improvements Project. Local access only to 7th S. Motorists should use 10th St. to access Booker Avenue and Abraham Ave.

Motorists should use Palm Beach Lakes to access Carver Ave.

Washington Rd. between Monceaux Rd. and Monroe Dr. (through December 2021): Intermittent lane closures for full streetscape redesign, including new underground utilities, sidewalks, and storm drainage improvements. Local traffic only between Greenwood Dr. and Monroe Dr. Detours:

Northbound Washington Rd. traffic should: Go west on Malverne Rd. to Olive Ave., go north on Olive Ave. to Southern Blvd. and go east or west on Southern Blvd.

Southbound Washington Rd. traffic should: Go west on Southern Blvd. to Olive Ave., go south on Olive Ave. to Malverne Rd., go east on Malverne Rd. to Washington Rd.

Washington Rd. and Greenwood Ave. Intersection (through Friday, September 10, 2021): Road closed for underground utility installation.

Road closed for underground utility installation. Georgia Ave. between Nottingham Blvd. and Southern Blvd., and Miller Ave. between Nottingham Blvd., and Southern Blvd. (through Spring 2022): Local traffic only for utility improvements. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.

Local traffic only for utility improvements. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone. 26th St. between Flagler Dr. and Poinsettia Ave. (until further notice): Road is closed north of the median for utility repair.

EVENTS ROAD CLOSURES

Corporate Run produced by Foot Works (Wednesday, September 8, 2021, 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.): Road Closures:

Flagler Dr. between Banyan Blvd. and Sunset Rd.

Clematis by Night at Centennial Square produced by City of West Palm Beach Community Events (Thursday, September 9, 2021, 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.) Road closures:

North and South Clematis St., between Narcissus Ave. and Flagler Dr.

Lantana Ave., between Banyan Blvd. and North Clematis St.

PRIVATE ROAD CLOSURES

Icon Marina Village – North Flagler Dr. between 43 rd St. and 45 th St. (through Spring 2022): Periodic closures of the northbound lane for the installation of underground utilities. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.

Periodic closures of the northbound lane for the installation of underground utilities. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone. The Watermark - Datura St. between Quadrille Blvd. and South Dixie Hwy. (through December 2021): The westbound lane is closed for the construction of a senior living facility. Motorists should use Clematis St. or Evernia St. as westbound alternatives.

PALM BEACH COUNTY (PBC) ENGINEERING & PUBLIC WORKS ROAD CLOSURES IN CITY OF WPB

Dyer Blvd. and Haverhill Rd. Intersection (closed through Friday, September 10, 2021): closed for water main and drainage installation. Intersection traffic will be detoured using:

45th St.

North Military Tr.

Bee Line Hwy.

45th St. east of Northpoint Blvd. (until further notice): Periodic daytime westbound right turn lane closure for underground utility work.

Periodic daytime westbound right turn lane closure for underground utility work. 45 th St. east of N. Congress Ave. (until further notice): Periodic westbound right lane closure for driveway installation.

Periodic westbound right lane closure for driveway installation. Australian Ave. at Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. (until further notice): Periodic daytime and nighttime lane closures for water main installation.

Periodic daytime and nighttime lane closures for water main installation. Australian Ave. at Banyan Blvd. (until further notice): Southbound left turn lane closures for road improvements within the Banyan Blvd. Streetscape Project.

Southbound left turn lane closures for road improvements within the Banyan Blvd. Streetscape Project. North Congress Ave. from Presidential Wy. to Embassy Dr. (until further notice): Periodic southbound right lane closures for FPL pole replacement.

Periodic southbound right lane closures for FPL pole replacement. Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. approximately 500 feet north of Robbins Dr. (until further notice): Periodic northbound right-turn lane closures for utility work.

Periodic northbound right-turn lane closures for utility work. Florida Mango Rd. over the canal north of Bridgeman Dr. (until further notice): Periodic lane closures for bridge replacement. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.

For more information, contact PBC Engineering & Public Works: (561) 684-4000 or https://discover.pbcgov.org/Pages/Roads.aspx.

FLORIDA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION (FDOT) ROAD CLOSURES IN THE CITY OF WPB

Washington Rd. between Southern Blvd. and Malverne Rd. (through September 2021): Road closed for emergency sewer and drainage repairs. Traffic will be detoured as follows:

Traffic going north on Flagler Dr.: should go west on Worth Court North to Washington Rd; go north on Washington Rd. to Malverne Rd; go west on Malverne Rd. to Olive Ave; go north on Olive Ave to Southern Blvd, and go east on Southern Blvd. to Flagler Dr.

Traffic going south on Flagler Dr.: should go on Southern Blvd. to Olive Ave; go south on Olive Ave. to Malverne Rd; to east on Malverne Rd. to Washington Rd; go south on Washington Rd. to Worth Court North; go east on Worth Court North to Flagler Dr.

Vehicle Detection & Traffic Signals Improvement Project (through Summer 2021): This project is upgrading traffic signalization with video vehicle detection (camera) systems at area intersections. Motorists should expect slower traffic and construction activity at the following intersections:

45th St. at Corporate Way

45th St. at Haverhill Rd.

Quadrille Blvd. at Hibiscus St.

Southern Blvd. Bridge Replacement Project- Flagler Dr. between Southern Blvd. and Worth Ct. (through Fall 2021): Flagler Dr. will be closed for roadway reconstruction as part of the Southern Blvd. bridge replacement project. Access is reserved for local traffic only.

Northbound Flagler Dr. traffic near Worth Ct. should:

Go west on Worth Ct. N. to Washington Rd.,

Go north on Washington Rd. to Southern Blvd.,

Go east on Southern Blvd. to Flagler Dr.

Southbound Flagler Dr. traffic near Worth Ct. should:

Go west on Southern Blvd. to Washington Rd.,

Go South on Washington Rd. to Worth Ct N.,

Go east on Worth Court N. to Flagler Dr.

Pedestrians using Flagler Dr. between Southern Blvd. and N. Worth Ct. should:

Use the east Flagler Dr. sidewalk.

Pedestrians using Southern Blvd., between Washington Rd. and Flagler Dr. should:

Use the north Southern Blvd. sidewalk.

For more information, contact FDOT: (866) 336-8435 or https://www.fdot.gov/

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH DOCKS

Currie Park Boat Docks and Ramps (2400 North Flagler Dr.): Ramps are open daily, sunrise to sunset.

Ramps are open daily, sunrise to sunset. Lake Mangonia Park Boat Ramps (2957 North Australian Ave): Ramps are open daily, sunrise to sunset.

Ramps are open daily, sunrise to sunset. Clematis St. Docks (South Clematis St. at South Flagler Dr.): Docks are open daily, from 5:00 a.m. until midnight.

Docks are open daily, from 5:00 a.m. until midnight. Fern St. Dock (Fern St. at South Flagler Dr): Dock is open daily, from 5:00 a.m. until midnight. The Fern St. Dock is available for day docking only. No overnight dockage is allowed for boats, dinghies, or kayaks.

City of West Palm Beach Road and Dock Closure Updates are issued weekly by the City and may be viewed via:

The Waze app,

The City website: https://www.wpb.org/government/communications/road-and-dock-closures.

The City’s eNotifications – Sign up here: https://www.wpb.org/things-to-do/sign-up-for-enotifications-from-the-city-of-wpb.

For information about City of West Palm Beach road closures, please contact the City of West Palm Beach Department of Engineering at (561) 494-1040 (TTY 800-955-8771).