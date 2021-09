YG has teamed up with K-Swiss on a new co-designed collection, that celebrates the rapper’s love for experimental fashion while paying tribute to one of the heritage tennis brand’s iconic silhouettes. The K-Swiss x YG collection is available to shop now on FootLocker.com and launches with a reimagined pair of Classic LX sneakers. The Classic LX is one of K-Swiss’ most enduring silhouettes, with the brand’s signature five-stripe design, three-piece toe and chunky sole. YG’s take on the LX features a glittery silver motif with the rapper’s name and branding on the sneaker tongue and the accompanying shoebox. The K-Swiss x...