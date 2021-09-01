Cancel
‘I love what the Cubs see in me’: Meet the 5 prospects at High-A South Bend who were acquired in trade-deadline deals — and how they are working toward the majors

By Meghan Montemurro, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 6 days ago
South Bend Cubs pitcher Burl Carraway high-fives fellow pitchers before a game against the Lake County Captains at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Ind., on Aug. 31, 2021. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

By the time Chicago Cubs prospect Bryce Ball stepped to the plate for the third time Tuesday night for High-A South Bend, the slugger already had struck out twice.

Ball was set up to do damage in his first at-bat with the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, but despite showing patience against the Lake County Captains pitcher who struggled to find the strike zone, he struck out swinging after getting ahead 3-0.

The next time up, Ball, a first baseman who was in the lineup as South Bend’s designated hitter, fell behind 0-2 and evened the count before going down swinging again.

Whatever frustrations Ball might have felt when his spot in the order arrived again in the seventh didn’t seem to affect him in another key situation. He displayed another good approach, taking a pitch on the outside edge for an RBI double off the left-center-field wall. He delivered another run-scoring hit in his final plate appearance at Four Winds Field, capping a seven-pitch battle with an RBI single.

All of these moments are valuable for Cubs prospects such as Ball, 23, especially after losing a year of development when the minor-league season was canceled in 2020.

“This year has been tough for me — obviously, the numbers aren’t where I want them to be,” Ball told the Tribune on Tuesday. “I think COVID year may have had something to do with that, and no excuses at all. But different parts of the game that I take pride in is being a complete hitter — not just solely relying on home runs. That’s what everyone likes to think is power, power, power, which I do have. But I also believe I can drive the ball the other way, situational hitting, stuff like that.”

Ball is one of five Cubs prospects at South Bend who were acquired in trade-deadline deals this year. Ball, who was ranked the No. 12 prospect in the Atlanta Braves system by MLB.com when they traded him in mid - July for Joc Pederson , is joined by outfielder Alexander Canario ( Kris Bryant trade ) and pitchers Alexander Vizcaino ( Anthony Rizzo trade ), Anderson Espinoza ( Jake Marisnick trade ) and Bailey Horn ( Ryan Tepera trade ).

“I don’t know if it’s necessarily set in yet. I never really had time to sit back and think about it,” Ball said. “To have an organization value you that much, it means a lot. ... I’m just so focused on trying to play, but definitely talking about it right now, I mean, it’s a big deal.

“That’s a lot of value that they gave up for us to hopefully be up there soon and producing for that team.”

Canario, ranked as the Cubs’ No. 12 prospect by MLB.com , isn’t thinking about how he was involved in a trade for a former league MVP. He considers getting dealt part of the job and is focused on how he can continue to improve with his new organization.

Vizcaino, the Cubs’ No. 19 prospect, appreciates them believing in his potential.

“It’s all evident in the talent. I’m very confident in my skills,” Vizcaino said through a team interpreter. “Obviously the importance of the trade, it’s cool, but the main thing is I love what the Cubs see in me and I’m ready to keep showing them how talented I am.”

Four of the new additions to the organization, aside from Horn, were part of their previous teams’ alternate sites in 2020. The invaluable experience working alongside players who have played at Triple A and in the majors was, as Ball put it, “really eye-opening.”

“It showed me what I need to work on because those guys are so good — hitting, defensively, everything about the game, just little things that need to get taken care of every single day,” Ball said. “And that’s why obviously those guys are up in the big leagues.

“It’s playing against super high-level competition. It was the best-case scenario for the times, though it’s not ideal. But I was very fortunate to get to be around those guys and work out with them.”

Added Canario: “There’s just such a difference between big-league pitching and the guys that you face in the minor leagues, so it definitely improved my pitch recognition and facing guys with better command of the strike zone. It really improved how I see the ball coming in from the pitcher.”

South Bend manager Michael Ryan has seen firsthand the impact on those players who participated in the alternate site last year, particularly with how they go through their workday at the ballpark.

“The way that these guys carry themselves, you can really tell who has been around older players and who has learned from that outside atmosphere,” Ryan said. “You can tell that the older players (whom) guys have been around have taught them the right way because they just act different. You can tell who’s been to the alt sites and who hasn’t, so that’s part of development.”

It’s unrealistic to expect all 12 players the Cubs acquired at the deadline — only two of whom had major-league experience — to become viable big-leaguers. But the mix of quantity and quality of prospects and major-league-ready players helps those odds in finding talent for the future.

Development will play an important role in that too. In High A, where the big leagues can feel far away — even though the South Bend players are only 100 miles from Wrigley Field — pregame work and bullpen sessions are as important as game experience.

For Vizcaino and Espinoza, it entails trying to find more consistency with their secondary pitches. Vizcaino has an effective fastball-changeup combination, bolstered by a heater that can sit between 95 and 98 mph. He needs a better slider to stick as a starter, and the right-hander is working on more pinpoint control of the pitch.

There is a sweet spot between developing a pitch and in-game strategy. Ryan said they aren’t trying to do too much in-game with their new arms; they want Vizcaino and Espinoza pitching to their strengths. Bullpens between starts is where they can put in the work to address specific areas, and eventually, the Cubs hope, that will translate into games.

“During the game, we just want them to go out and compete,” Ryan said. “There’s a reason why we got them. There’s a reason why we’re here because a lot of people like them, so you just go out and do those things.”

Ball initially entered the Cubs system ranked in their top 30 prospects but dropped out after the subsequent trades. After putting up a .395 on-base percentage and 1.023 OPS between rookie ball and Low A in 2019, he has a .193/.356/.395 line with a .747 OPS in 35 games at South Bend.

While Ball is averaging more than a walk per game, Ryan believes Ball is on his way to being a more complete hitter beyond his prodigious power. It’s a matter of staying patient and being able to trust his hands and swing.

Ryan commended Canario’s “outstanding approach” as a young hitter who reached High A for the first time after being traded to the Cubs.

“He’s really quiet at the plate, and he has lightning hands,” Ryan said. “He trusts his hands. When he first got here, he was on every pitch, so you can tell the recognition was there and how he was seeing the ball out of the hand. That’s something you just can’t teach most times, and as a young player, his approach is very advanced — that stuck out from day one.”

Whatever approach the Cubs take in the offseason to reconfigure the major-league roster won’t change the need to develop players. If they are going to build another title contender, some of the players they acquired in July should play a role in the future success.

“They’re young, very talented like I am, and as long as everyone just stays focused,” Vizcaino said, “we can do great things together.”

