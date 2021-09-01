Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berkshire County, MA

Beware: Flash Flood Watch in Effect this Afternoon in Berkshire County…

By Scott
Posted by 
WBEC AM
WBEC AM
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for Berkshire County. The Flash Flood Watch is in effect beginning this afternoon at 2pm until 2pm tomorrow. The Berkshires and throughout New England will be feeling the after effects of Hurricane Ida that battered Louisiana. Heavy rain is expected...

1420wbec.com

Comments / 0

WBEC AM

WBEC AM

Pittsfield, MA
530
Followers
1K+
Post
128K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for The Berkshires news, talk and sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1420wbec.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
County
Berkshire County, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Labor Day#Berkshires#The Flash Flood Watch#Northeast#Northwest
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 17:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Eastern Bergen; Eastern Essex; Eastern Passaic; Eastern Union; Hudson; Western Bergen; Western Essex; Western Passaic; Western Union FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following areas, in northeast New Jersey, Eastern Bergen, Eastern Essex, Eastern Passaic, Eastern Union, Hudson, Western Bergen, Western Essex, Western Passaic and Western Union. In southeast New York, Orange and Rockland. * From Wednesday afternoon through late Wednesday night. * A cold frontal passage will produce a round of showers and thunderstorms across the area late Wednesday into Wednesday night. Due to wet antecedent conditions, the area is susceptible to flooding. * Locally heavy rainfall may produce flash flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy