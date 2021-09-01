Park continues storm discussion; partners with GLWA
GROSSE POINTE PARK — Park city administration and engineers have been tasked with providing monthly updates of storm mitigation efforts at council meetings. At a meeting Monday, Aug. 23, Great Lakes Water Authority interim Chief Executive Officer Suzanne Coffey addressed the city and OHM Advisors, the city’s engineering firm, was approved to conduct a sewer system study. The pursuit of an Extreme Emergency Relief Valve, or EERV, also was discussed in depth and met with potential opposition from a few council members.www.grossepointenews.com
Comments / 0