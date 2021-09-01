Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

Gardening Tips Every Gardener Should Know

WALA-TV FOX10
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you wanting to start digging and growing, but don't know where to begin? Then, check out this list of helpful hints for making sure all your plants thrive.

www.fox10tv.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening Tips#Gardener
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
GardeningPosted by
BobVila

11 Perennials to Plant in the Fall for Beautiful Spring Flowers

Perennials, as the term implies, are plants that can live for years, even decades, adding beauty to your garden with very little care. Flowering perennials typically produce blooms by the second year, though some will burst with color the very first year. And spring perennials? Well, can you think of a better way to chase away the winter blues than with pretty pink, yellow, purple, and more hues?
Tacoma, WATacoma News Tribune

Here’s one gardening task you shouldn’t do in late August

The end of August is not the time to fertilize roses, hydrangeas, fruit trees or shrubs. Feeding plants at the end of the growing season can stimulate new growth that can be burned by an early frost. You can continue to feed annuals such as hanging baskets of fuchsias, petunias...
Animals12tomatoes.com

How To Keep Moles And Voles Out Of Your Garden

Moles and voles are typically not harmful creatures, that is, unless you have a garden. Anyone who has tried growing vegetables knows just how pesky these creatures can be. Moles and voles look quite similar, but there are actually some key differences. To start with, moles are larger and can be identified by their hand-like feet and longer snouts. They will tunnel through your lawn or garden in their endless search for live insects, which are their only form of sustenance.
GardeningFood52

The Very Best Flowers to Plant in the Fall

Even the best cared-for yard can look a little worn by the end of the summer when many plants are covered with powdery mildew, a widespread and easily identified plant disease (for reassurance, it does not kill the plant, it’s just unsightly). Planting some fall-blooming flowers for a fresh look is a perfect remedy to perk up your yard.
GardeningPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

Choose these perennials for fall blooms

Purple asters bloom near goldenrod. Asters are hardy plants even in late summer. Photo by Nicholas A. Tonelli. My sister who lives in planting zone 5, far north of Virginia, asked my advice about selecting blooming plants for the heat of summer. I’ll give you the same guidance I shared with her.
Gardeningseattlepi.com

6 Great-smelling plants you can grow inside your home

Our ability to smell is glorious, yet severely under-appreciated. It plays fifth fiddle to the other “rock star” senses, earning our attention only when the ham goes bad... or whenever junior poops his pants. At least I used to think so, until a day some three years back when I...
GardeningHanford Sentinel

Master Gardener: The mighty sycamore and the mini spider mite

Sycamore trees are a common site on the valley floor and in the foothills. These majestic deciduous trees easily grow to heights of 30 to 50 feet. They have large lobed maple-like leaves that fall to the ground in late winter and fuzzy ball-like seed pods that hang from the branches throughout winter. Their smooth bark is mottled brown, gray, and white.
Gardeningsandiegomagazine.com

3 Fall Crops to Plant in Your Garden Right Now

As summer begins to wane, it’s time to introduce some cool-season plantings into our garden beds. We’re sharing three fall crops to plant, and some pointers to help you reap what you sow well into the spring. Cauliflower. Purple, orange, white, green. Cauliflower comes in many shades, and most of...
Gardeningprovidencejournal.com

Gardening: Create a garden that's medal-worthy

As I walked around the garden recently with my wife, Cindy Heath, she turned to me and said, ”Anybody whose garden looks great at this time of year deserves a medal.” I allowed that we did not deserve a medal. Do you want to get one? Here are some tips I have come up with.
Gardeningalmanac.com

Summer Gardening Tips to Keep Your Garden Growing

Growing a garden isn’t just about getting plants started—it also involves tending to your plants. To care for your garden and keep plants healthy, here are the basic “to do” tasks during the summer season. You’ll also learn what addition maintenance work your own garden needs over time. Here are...
Gardeningsaddlebagnotes.com

Back to the Garden

The summer of 2021 has been a marvelous time for gardening in our SaddleBrooke/SaddleBrooke Ranch communities. Tomatoes, squash, potatoes, lettuces, herbs, and flowers were abundant before the rains of July—and cooler temperatures have allowed us to enjoy our home-grown delights for many days following the monsoon moisture. This July is...
Gardeningcrowleytoday.com

Time to incorporate fall plants into your garden

Fall is fast approaching and it’s time to start thinking about the plants you’ll want to incorporate into your garden. Timing your transplanting and seeding dates are important to avoid possible freeze damages during harvest. Recommended varieties and general fertilizer recommendations can also be found in the planting guide. Some...
Gardeningcibolacitizen.com

Southwest Yard & Garden; Container gardening 101: What you need to grow

The only difference between a gardening guru and a newbie gardener is the number of plants they’ve killed. This column is for beginners interested in growing something in a container for their patio or doorstep but who don’t quite know where to start. Or maybe they’ve tried a few times halfheartedly, and it didn’t end well. Container gardening 101 includes the container type and size, drainage,…
Gardeninghudsonvalley360.com

Gardening Tips: Time for a new lawn?

I harvested my first, fully ripe, “Big Beef” tomatoes last Saturday, Aug. 7. I had purchased my transplants from Story’s nursery, back around May 10 and had repotted them into bigger pots. I put four plants in one of my raised beds through black plastic mulch on May 21 and I planted the other four in a different bed on June 5. The second bed has wood shavings mulch, but no black plastic. Both beds produced 2 ripe tomatoes each, on the same day. I expected the ones in the black plastic bed to be much earlier, but despite being in the ground two weeks longer, there was no difference in first harvest date.
Gardeningnorthcitywater.org

Free ONLINE Savvy Gardener Class – Know Your Garden

Attend this FREE Savvy Gardener online class and learn how to fill your garden with drought-tolerant plants that look stunning too!. Winning the War on Water Use with Great Plants and Techniques. Thursday, September 2, 2021. 6:30–8:00 pm. Held ONLINE via Zoom. About The Class. Get inspired to plant not...
Ponte Vedra Beach, FLpontevedrarecorder.com

Kathy's Gardening Guide

“Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later.”. When planting herbs and vegetables in zone 9A, we need to keep in mind that the best plantings will be hot-weather plants. Spring is the best time to start these plantings!. Planting in this zone requires well drained...
GardeningBrainerd Dispatch

Ask the Master Gardener: Gardeners experiencing common tomato disorders

Answer: Gardeners are experiencing two common physiological disorders right now — yellow shoulders and blossom end rot. Yellow shoulders occur when the fruit near the stem doesn’t ripen properly, resulting in a yellow region. Scientists believe there could be several causal factors with one of them being high heat over 90 degrees and another being a shortage of potassium in the soil. Some tomato varieties are more susceptible to it than others. Leaving the fruit on the vine to ripen longer will not improve the condition.
Gardeninghudsonvalley360.com

Gardening Tips: Home remedies that may or may not work

When I started working for Cornell Cooperative Extension back in the mid 1970s, I was told that under no circumstances should I pass on home remedies to clients looking for information. The reason, of course, was due to liability concerns. If I suggested a home remedy that either did not work or resulted in damage, the University could be held liable for my bad advice. All the information I was allowed to share was based on scientific research conducted by universities, government agencies, or, more often by chemical companies trying to sell their products. When it came to making pesticide recommendations, I was told “The label is the law.” If a specific pest was not listed on the label of the product, it was a crime to use it on that particular pest. I almost lost my job early on when I jokingly suggested in one of my “Home and Garden” newsletters, that a live chicken could be used to clean soot and creosote from a chimney. I told readers to tie a rope around the chicken’s legs and pull it up and down the chimney. The birds flapping wings would effectively dislodge soot. A local poultry farmer did not see the humor in my comment and neither did the local PETA people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy