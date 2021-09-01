Kilgore Police seek help locating missing woman

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Kilgore Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a Kilgore woman. Dakota Conert, 18, was last seen leaving her Kilgore apartment on Monday between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. in a pickup with an unknown description. Police report that Conert’s friends and family have had no further contact with her since that time. She was last seen wearing a grey quarter zip shirt and shorts. The Kilgore Police Department is seeking to verify Conert’s safety and well-being.